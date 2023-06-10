if you need to know how to recover weeks quoted in the IMSS, in this space we are going to tell you. Let’s start by commenting that there are cases in which some amounts of quoted weeks that were worked simply They do not appear in the Mexican Institute of Social Security system.

likewise, also there is a drop of weeks when people go to their Afore to request unemployment assistance. This is not an irregularity or failure, but is what applies when the unemployed worker turns to his fund manager for retirement and takes part of his capital.

As you know, pensions are calculated based on three very important elements: the age in which the person decides to start his retirement, the average salary and the number of weeks quoted that the worker has registered with the IMSS. This applies to both people in Law 73 and 97, while noting that Law 73 offers many more advantages than 97.

But as you can see, in both cases, the number of weeks quoted is important. Therefore, if you withdrew money from your afore or simply in the IMSS system, periods of weeks that you did work do not appear.

Evidence of weeks quoted in the IMSS:

For know if the number of weeks you have registered in the IMSS, you have to get that record in the hands of the Institute. You can do this through the official website, where you will carry out a simple procedure and your certificate will arrive by mail, for which you must provide the following information:

Online (Data):

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

Social Security Number (SSN).

Email.

In person (Documents):

Valid official identification. Original.

Social Security Number (SSN).

The other option is to go personally to the IMSS subdelegation that corresponds to you. In case of finding discrepancies between your records and those of the IMSS; you have to start the process of recovering those quoted weeks.

You should know that it is something common, that some people works prior to the year 1982 do not appearthe year in which the IMSS began its data digitization process.

What you have to do is try remember the dates of those jobs and the names of the employers or companies that registered them. Get the following documents:

With these data and the approximate information on dates and patterns that you had before 1982, you must start with the IMSS the Procedure for clarification of quoted weekseither online or in person.

If you do the process online, you must submit all the above documents in PDF format, while if you do it in person you must submit originals and copies.

Eye: Each worker only has one opportunity to complete this process. of clarification of weeks. Therefore, resort to all the possible documents you may have to certify that you worked in the unregistered periods.

Therefore, if in your search for documentation you did not find anything, choose to go to Infonavit and request your history of housing contributions from 1972 to 1992. Obtaining this document could be the solution to demonstrate the years worked prior to 1982.

Weeks discount for unemployment withdrawal:

As a worker who contributes money to the Afore, you have the right to withdraw part of your funds in case of unemployment. However, you must not forget that this implies a loss of weeks contributed to the IMSS, which, as you know, affects your pension calculation.

Therefore, as soon as your economic situation improves, start the process to repay the money you took out as unemployment aid. This can be partial, although preferably, try to return the total of what you withdrew.

When you return that money, the quoted weeks you lost must be refunded to you. Although there is no time limit to return that money, the advice of specialists is not to leave time and as soon as you have financial capacity, replace it.

In the worst case, you should know that it is a procedure that you must carry out before making the pension request, since this would be calculated with fewer weeks, therefore, you have to return the money beforehand and verify that the number of weeks discounted is have reinstated.

To repay that money and recover your weeks listed with the IMSS, you only have to go to your Afore and state that you want to return the money you withdrew due to unemployment and in a short time, after payment, your history will reflect the correct weeks.

To request your proof of quoted weeks, go to THIS LINK of the Mexican Social Security Institute.

