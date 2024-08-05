•IMSS hospital unfinished for AMLO visit

•Decisive week in the UACJ election

•There is a fight on the agenda for the pluris at the IEE

•Susana calls for protests over working hours

By the end of this week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will make a final visit to Ciudad Juárez. It is not just for his farewell tour, but for the inauguration of the new hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Following the ratification, last week, of Zoé Robledo as general director of the organization by the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, versions began to emerge about the assessments made by the new head of the Federal Executive to maintain the official in office.

According to IMSS officials, Robledo’s administration was supposedly one of the most effective of all the legal and extended cabinet of López Obrador, although in the north of the country, especially in the cities of Chihuahua and Juárez, the institute is not one of the departments with the best evaluations.

Of course, those who know politics and government know that good administrative management is not always enough to continue in a position. Closeness and friendship, recommendations, sometimes weigh more than the results delivered.

Not to mention the legal and extra-legal contributions to a campaign like the presidential one, which does not pay for itself or is supported by speeches.

Whatever the reason why Sheinbaum decided to leave him in office, the IMSS knows that there was a very clear commitment from both Robledo and López Obrador to come in July to start up the new hospital that would help relieve those that have collapsed on the border, but the fatal deadline was met and from the National Palace there was no choice but to postpone the start date.

Although the latest report from the hospital indicates that it is about to reach 90 percent progress, it seems difficult to finish it 100 percent in these first days of August, although as it is, unfinished and without sufficient personnel, it will be inaugurated on Friday of this week.

The event was already included in one of the joint tours of the outgoing president with the incoming president, who has two months left to take office and begin an administration that will not have the easy excuse of blaming everything on the predecessor, even less so if, with pending issues such as the Juárez hospital, she has decided to confirm in their positions several of the collaborators of the six-year term that is ending.

Thus, the inauguration of the long-awaited hospital – left half-finished by the federal government of Enrique Peña Nieto and the state administrations of César Duarte and Javier Corral – is a fact, although its full operations will have to be completed once the new federal administration begins.

***

By the way, both the state administration of Maru Campos and the municipal administration of Cruz Pérez Cuéllar did everything, everything that the IMSS requested in support, from permits, procedures, management, donations and even streets and sidewalks in the surroundings, so that there were no gaps that would justify a possible non-compliance.

We will see if during López Obrador’s last presidential visit, possibly the most productive of all, and Sheinbaum’s first as an elected official, the two heads of local authority, municipal and state, are invited to take part in the symbolic launch of the hospital.

The extent to which both authorities are considered will set the tone for the beginning of the institutional relationship of the next government.

***

The exemplary election process at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez enters its final phase this week, to put to the test the good political leadership given by the rector, Juan Ignacio Camargo Nassar.

As we had established over the weekend, the duly registered profiles, Daniela Veliz, Daniel Constandse, Sergio Villalobos and Francisco Llera, will appear before their colleagues on the University Council in two special sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, to present their work plans for the 2024-2030 management period that they intend to lead.

The exercise is vital for each candidate to make their offer in a clear and transparent manner to the university community, represented by students and teachers in the highest governing body of the autonomous institution.

After that, the vote will take place on Friday. It will be by free, secret and open vote by the university councillors.

Of course, there is internal politics at the UACJ; there are agreements, dialogue, talks and convincing work by the candidates before all the factors of power, but Camargo has had a fixed network and impeccable management to leave in his chair a successor who guarantees the stability and academic continuity of the highest house of studies on the border.

***

The State Electoral Institute’s advisors, headed by President Yanko Durán, must prepare for the distribution of the 11 plurinominal seats in the coming days, in which a good fight can already be anticipated because the Morena and PAN parties will try to take advantage of the legal interpretations.

In the possible scenarios of those preparing the draft of the IEE agreement, the white and blue party does not get beyond one position of the 11 that are at stake, while the cherry party could obtain between three and four.

The remaining 11 would be taken by the PRI, Movimiento Ciudadano, the Labor Party and, the novelty among all, the resurrected Green Ecologist Party.

The criteria of under-representation and gender parity could be the main points of conflict, and will also have to mark a pronounced difference in relation to the distribution expected by the parties. The unusual vote in favour of the Morena supporters and their allies, even though they were not together in the local election, is the main cause of the uncertain scenarios.

If in 2021 the distribution was relatively simple, with three positions for the PAN, three more for Morena and another three for the PRI, as well as two assigned to Movimiento Ciudadano, the results of the election that year will move the table and put the construction of majorities in the State Congress in suspense.

Once the IEE determines the valid votes cast, the basis for the calculation for the distribution, we can talk about winners and losers of these seats, which will be the difference in the balance of the Legislature.

They say that it will not take longer than the 20th of this month for there to be an official distribution project that the IEE General Council can vote on.

***

Declared independent and relegated from even the simplest of issues by the Morena majority coordinated by Ignacio Mier in San Lázaro, the federal deputy from Juarez, Susana Prieto Terrazas, will have to play her last chance at the end of the legislature.

A year and a half ago, the former Morena member managed to get the Labor Commission of the Chamber of Deputies to rule in favor of her proposal to reduce the official working day in the country from 48 to 40 hours per week, that is, to create a new relationship of five days of work, for two of rest.

The bill was close to being submitted to the plenary session in the last session of Congress last year, until President López Obrador put it on hold last December. Prieto Terrazas has maintained on his social networks that the oligarchy headed by Carlos Slim was the one that stopped his proposal, which had already been approved, analyzed and supported by all political forces, except the PAN.

However, the brakes were real and the can was kicked period by period, with pretexts such as elections, new sessions of Open Parliament and the need to put other priorities first.

Today, even the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, has kept it on ice, calling it “an initiative that needs to be studied,” when it is already a legislative opinion ready to be voted on.

This has caused the anger of the Juarense, who called for a demonstration in favor of the reduction of the working day on September 1, that is, when she will have finished her term as a deputy and the new federal legislature begins, which carries the slogan of passing 18 constitutional reforms by Andrés Manuel and two by Sheinbaum, a super package in which the 40-hour ruling is not included.

The fierce Juarez woman, as we had anticipated, was not going to sit back and do nothing. We will see how much it weighs on the 4T to have forgotten that commitment in labor matters, which would come to close the clamp on other important changes such as vacation days and the increase in salaries in the six-year term that ends.