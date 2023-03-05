For 15 years, the IMSS announced the construction of a hospital in García, and even the Municipality donated a property for building, but the work has been relegated.

Despite this, he Institute reported on Thursday that this year the work of a regional hospital in Santa Catarina will start, with an investment of more than 3 thousand 300 million pesos.

He hospital in García was announced on November 9, 2008 by the then delegate of the

IMSSJorge Luis Hinojosa, who said that the work should be ready in 2010, with an investment of 850 million pesos.

In February 2010, during his tenure as Mayor of García, Jaime Rodríguez “El Bronco” donated a municipal property of 40,500 square meters on Avenida Lincoln and the Libramiento Noroeste for the construction of the hospital.

The first stone would be placed in September of that year, which did not happen.

In 2011, and

the IMSS announced that, due to lack of own resources, the hospital It would be financed by the IP under a Service Provision Project scheme.

A year later it was reported that the hospital It would have more than 200 beds and 26 specialties, but the project was forgotten for another four years.

In 2017, the then general director of the Institute, Mikel Arriola, revived the project and reported that the company Marhnos would be in charge of the construction, but the company breached the contract and it was terminated in 2019.

That same year in Federal Expenditure Budget an amount of $594 million pesos was assigned to the hospital project, and even so the works were not carried out.

Last May the Governor said that the IMSS he would resume the hospital plan, but in the end it did not come to fruition.