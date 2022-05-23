Immunization against the disease caused by the S.ARS-CoV-2in Family Medicine Units (UMF) of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS)Hospitals, companies and public spaces of the State.

The IMSS Hidalgo applied 8,330 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 in the national campaign carried out during the month of April.

Immunization was carried out in Family Medicine Units (UMF), Hospitals, companies and public spaces strategically placed by the IMSS in the state.

The General Hospital of the Zone with Family Medicine (HGZ/MF) No. 6 of Tepeji del Río, the HGZ/MF No. 8 of Ciudad Sahagún participated.

The Family Medicine Units Participants were from Atotonilco de Tula, Tizayuca and Tlaxcoapan, Pachuca and Tulancingo.

Hidalgo companies allowed workers and the general public to get closer to the vaccine for those who, due to work hours, did not have the opportunity to complete their vaccination schedule.

The health personnel who was part of the campaign, was duly trained and followed security measures, such as the use of face masks, healthy distance, application of 70% gel alcohol, all with the aim of avoiding COVID-19 infections.

