For this return to school, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) recommends that parents set schedules for getting up, sleeping, doing homework, and maintaining close communication with their children, which will help them achieve attachment during the change that involves entering school or changing academic grades.

Dr. Vladimir Carmona Sierra, coordinator of Medical Programs in the Neonatal Metabolic Screening and Healthy Child Monitoring Area, stressed the need to maintain communication with children and teachers to learn about their achievements and the fears caused by schoolwork.

In this way, she said, children can be helped to reduce anxiety about new activities, classmates or schools, since these factors can harm academic performance.

The Social Security family medicine specialist also recommended that footwear for children’s daily use should provide adequate protection: it should cover the entire foot, be flexible, durable and light, preferably made of leather with rubber soles, and be comfortable. Tennis shoes should be boot-type to protect the ankle.

She said that for the use of backpacks, the suggestion is that they be to the child’s taste in color and design, so that he or she feels comfortable and has a sense of belonging; they should be limited to shoulder width and can slightly exceed waist height; there are some with a belt that provide greater comfort and support. The weight should not be greater than 10 or 15 percent of the child’s weight.

The shoulder straps must be wide, padded, and made of reinforced material; the backpack must have several compartments to distribute the weight, he stated.

He stated that if the student experiences visual discomfort, he must receive care at the Family Medicine Unit, where he will be given tests to detect visual acuity problems. In such a case, the patient will be referred to the Second or Third Level of Care at the Institute.

He stressed that in order to protect children’s eyesight, classrooms need good lighting and a 20-minute break should be allowed after prolonged reading or after using the computer.

Dr. Carmona Sierra said that another important point for the return to school is the nutrition of girls and boys. This should be based on the 3 main food groups of the IMSS Healthy Plate: half of the plate with seasonal vegetables and fruits, a quarter with foods of animal origin and the other quarter, with legumes and cereals.

For school snacks, he said, healthy foods such as cucumber, carrot, jicama, low-fat yogurt, nuts or almonds should be included, as well as the consumption of plain drinking water, 4 to 7 glasses a day.

The IMSS specialist recalled that in order to encourage the habit of studying in minors, control measures are required, such as having an environment free of distractions, well ventilated and illuminated to avoid fatigue and limiting the use of technology, as well as ensuring that they sleep at least 8 to 10 hours a day.