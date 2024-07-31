Working in the Mexican formal sector, without a doubt, has different advantages, one of them being the called “prize” to which employees are entitled that are registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), what is this about?

According to the official website of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), The prize awarded to Mexican workers in the formal sector is, basically, an amount of money of up to 9 thousand pesos, which is awarded to pensioners under the 1997 Social Security regime who choose the best insurance option, which is paid in a single installment along with their first pension payment..

The above means that, if the Mexican formal sector worker chooses the best insurance option for his account, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) gives him up to 9 thousand pesos, which are deposited with your first pension payment.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users (Condusef) has released some tips to be applied before choosing an insurance company.

IMSS gives PRIZE of thousands of pesos to workers who meet this REQUIREMENT/Photo: screenshot

It was in the magazine Protect your money where the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users (Condusef) stated that, Before choosing an insurance company for your pension, the following recommendations should be put into practice::

*Consult the Financial Institutions Bureau to evaluate, compare and decide which company is best for you.

*Take the time you need to choose the best option and do not let representatives of the different Pension Insurance Companies pressure you into making a hasty decision.

*Ask all companies that offer this service for information and make sure they are complying with the minimum requirements of the law.

*Compare all the additional benefits offered by each insurance company and ask them to give you these details in a formal manner. Also, find out what restrictions they may include in their contracts.

*Check that they are duly authorized by the SHCP and the CNSF.

*Don’t be fooled by insurance company representatives with promises of extra payments or cash incentives before signing the policy.

*All procedures must be free of charge.

IMSS gives PRIZE of thousands of pesos to workers who meet this REQUIREMENT/Photo: Freepik