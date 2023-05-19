Many people started their working lives when they were very young, and for various reasons, such as self-employed, in the informal sector or because they migrated to another country, stopped contributing before the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and have few weeks of contributions.

Naturally, most of these cases no longer have the so-called conservation of IMSS rights, which is a fundamental requirement to be able to retire. However, because this is the situation of mMillions of people both in Mexico and abroadthere is the call mode 10.

This scheme began in 2020 as a pilot program and was born precisely so that independent workers or domestic workers, as well as Mexicans abroad, could enter this program, which by paying a fee, allows not only to have IMSS medical services, but to contribute to obtain a pension.

This option is good for people who are not registered with the IMSS by an employerThey are freelancers, they are drivers of some application, they sell handicrafts or any independent work. This is good because, even in the case of Mexicans working in the United States from there they can contribute to their pension in Mexico.

Modality 10, IMSS option to retire without an employer:

The Pilot Program for Independent Workers, known as Modality 10 IMSS, is an initiative of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) designed for those who are self-employed and not affiliated to any social insurance institution.

This modality is aimed at various professionals, merchants, artisans and non-salaried people who wish to access social security benefits.

In order to simplify the process of voluntary incorporation into the Mandatory Regime, the IMSS has developed a comprehensive scheme that offers numerous advantages.

One of the main benefits of the Modality 10 IMSS It is the Health and Maternity Insurance. This insurance provides medical, surgical and pharmaceutical assistanceas well as hospitalization services for non-occupational diseases.

In addition, it covers the payment of disabilities and provides obstetric care in case of maternity. Likewise, in-kind help is granted for 6 months for breastfeeding and support for funeral expenses if necessary.

Another relevant benefit is the Disability and Life Insurance, which provides benefits in case of accidents or non-occupational diseases that prevent the worker from continuing to perform their work. This insurance allows you to obtain more than 50% of the salary received during the last working year.

Modality 10 IMSS also contemplates the Retirement Insurance, Unemployment in Old Age and Old Agewhich can grant a pension to those workers who meet the contribution periods , that is, the weeks contributed, and the age required by the Social Security Law. This is ideal for Mexicans who are in the United States or other parts of the world.

For unemployment, a minimum age of 60 years is required, while for old age an age of 65 years or more is established. In addition, it is required to have contributed a minimum of 800 weeks in 2023, with annual increments of 25 weeks until reaching 1,000.

The Modality 10 IMSS also covers Daycare Insurance and Social Benefits. Workers registered in this modality will be able to access health, education and recreation services for their children, including care, cleaning and food.

This extends to both the children of the working woman and the children of the widowed or divorced worker who has custody of the minors. If you are interested in modality 10, you must know the requirements to join.

Enrolling in Modality 10 IMSS is a simple process that can be done online. To do this, you must have documents such as the CURP, RFC, Social Security number (NSS) and personal email. Through an online form, this information will be requested to complete the registration process.

You should know that once you have enough quoted weeks within the 40 modality, you can opt for the 40 modality in the last five years, either the full five or a part of those 250 weeks.

This, because modality 40 allows you to contribute with a higher salary to improve your average pension. As you can see, having a pension in Mexico, and having it high, is possible, taking the right steps and doing it on time and with a plan.