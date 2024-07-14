Juarez City.- At the Mexican Social Security Institute Union, Section 8, the election campaign season has officially begun to renew its board of directors, currently led by Gerardo de León Arellano.

The election, originally scheduled for July 30, has been brought forward to July 29, 2024, as announced by the National Electoral Commission.

More than 22,000 members across the state will have the opportunity to participate in this electoral process, which marks a crucial moment for the organization, which faces various challenges in its operational areas.

The contenders have deployed various strategies and platforms to attract the support of union members:

Erika Gaitán, Germán Iglesias Sánchez, Carmen Morales, Víctor Montes, Jaime García, Betty Balbuena, Hortensia Mendoza, Antonio Vizcarra and Jorge Herrera are competing with their respective platforms, from “Unity, experience and leadership” to “Together we are the change” and “I vote with Tenchita” among others.

In a context of criticism towards the IMSS for operational deficiencies, the candidates have expressed their commitment to improve the working conditions and the functioning of the Institute.

Victor Montes stressed: “My proposals have been backed by a notary since before the start of the campaign, reflecting our commitment to transparency and change.”

It is a critical period for the institution

The change in the election date seeks to ensure a legal and transparent electoral process, maintaining the conditions of personal, free, direct and secret voting.

Polling units affected by this change are now scheduled to cast their votes on July 29.

With these measures, it is expected that the electoral process at IMSS will reflect the active participation of workers in the selection of their union representatives, strengthening the internal structure of the union in a critical period for the institution, said the National Electoral Trade Union Commission.

“This process marks a step forward for union democracy within the IMSS, where members have the opportunity to elect leaders who will guide the organization during the period 2024-2030, facing challenges and seeking new solutions for the benefit of all affiliated workers,” said one of the nursing workers at Clinic 66. (David Ceniceros)