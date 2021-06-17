Twenty months after suffering an injury from a stray bullet that left her without mobility in her right arm, Ana Miriam managed to regain 90 percent of the functions of her elbow, wrist and fingers.

In October 2019, 33-year-old Ana Miriam was injured when she was on public roads.

The injury destroyed the patient in the radial nerve for which she received the first emergency services in the High Specialty Medical Unit Traumatology Hospital “Lomas Verdes”, Later, she was channeled to the Orthopedic Hospital, in Magdalena de las Salinas, where she was operated on.

“Currently the patient has been in rehabilitation for about 9 months, her evolution has been quite satisfactory, she has already recovered 90 percent of the extension of the hand and fingers, and with that she has been able to incorporate into her daily activities,” he explained. Dr. Rogelio José Solano Pérez, specialist at the Orthopedic Hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

The brachial plexus and peripheral nerve surgeon explained that the gunshot wound caused Miriam involvement of the radial nerve and the cutaneous muscle nerve, As a result, he was unable to flex or extend his elbow, wrist, fingers, or bring his hand to his mouth.

To reverse the damage caused, the IMSS doctors carried out an exploration of the axillary plexus where they found the radial nerve cut at the level of the armpit and performed a nerve reconstruction with microsurgery.

“It was necessary to take an ankle graft to reconstruct the radial nerve, and in the same surgical time we did a nerve transfer to regain flexion of the elbow,” explained Dr. Solano Pérez.

After the surgery, Ana Miriam started a rehabilitation program, which helped him a lot, in addition to the positive attitude he showed to regain the mobility of his arm.

The IMSS specialist indicated that nerve injuries can be treated and there are chances of recovery if they are treated in the first six months.

Meanwhile, Ana Miriam recalled that what happened generated emotional disorders and nervous breakdowns, since she could not perform activities such as bathing her son, eating, working, combing her hair and other daily activities.

“I felt as if I had lost my arm because I couldn’t use it to write or to do homework with my children,” he explained.

He commented that he came to feel resignation at the thought that he would no longer be the same person, “yes, I bring the arm, but why, I bring it as an ornament”.

He indicated that after the operation and starting rehabilitation in the Orthopedic HospitalNowadays, he can already lead a practically normal life, “not 100 percent maybe, but 90 percent.”

Ana Miriam expressed her gratitude to the health personnel who have cared for her for more than a year and a half.

KACY