A shock between a car and a trailer on Highway 57 left a balance of two lifeless people, who turned out to be two doctors from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Acuna, CoahuilaThe fact becomes even more tragic, since today The deceased was pregnant with twins, who were 6 months pregnant.

The tragic accident occurred on the stretch New Rosita-Allendespecifically in the place known as La Cuesta de las Codornices, south of the municipality of Allende, Coahuila. The couple of doctorsidentified as Jose Angel N and Viviana Leticia N, He was traveling in his car, which crashed head-on into a trailer carrying 30 tons of coal.

According to the statement of the driver of the heavy unit, he was going up the hill when he came face to face with the doctors’ car, which lost control and crashed into his unit. impact It was so strong that the vehicle was completely destroyed and The doctors were pressedlosing his life immediately.

The victims of the accident

José Ángel and Viviana were very beloved doctors in the Acuña community.José Ángel worked at Hospital 81, while Viviana Leticia was a doctor at IMSS Specialty Hospital 92 in the same city.

Viviana Leticia was pregnant and expecting twins. Identification cards were found inside the vehicle that confirmed the identity of the victims.

The Acuña medical association has expressed its deep sorrow for the loss of its colleagues. The IMSS has also issued a statement regretting the death of the doctors.