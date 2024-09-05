Working in the Mexican formal sector has multiple advantages, such as receive medical attention from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) or the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) depending on the social security agency in which the worker is paying contributions, in addition to the pension in its different forms and other labor rights protected by the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

Under this understanding, one of the most frequent doubts that workers who contribute to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) have It is whether, once retired or pensioned, they will be able to continue receiving free medical care in the medical units of the social security agency..

In this sense, according to the According to the official website of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), specifically in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section, pensioners and retirees under the IMSS Social Security Law do have the right to continue receiving medical care in their units..

The above means that both the Retirees and pensioners of the IMSS will have the right to be treated in the medical units of the organization even if they are no longer active, this in labor terms.

It is worth mentioning, at this point, as indicated on the aforementioned web portal, the Beneficiaries who apply for the Old Age and Severance Pension and receive the pension denial document, which indicates that they do not meet the required contribution weeks to have access to this labor right, may also continue to receive medical care at the IMSS..

IMSS: Do pensioners and retirees have the right to receive medical care?/Photo: IMSS

However, for those who have a pension denial due to lack of weeks contributed to the IMSS, they must have at least 750 weeks to be able to continue receiving medical care provided by the Mexican organization.

For their part, in the particular case of retirees due to Layoff at Advanced Age and Old Age who have applied for the IMSS-ISSSTE Portability Agreement, they will continue to receive medical care at the institution indicated in the pension resolution that has been given to them.