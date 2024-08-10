Mexico City.- The head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) denied attending to supervise a batch of expired medicines in government facilities.

“The director general of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, did not go to the facilities of a designated warehouse located in Arenal Tepepan, Tlalpan municipality, on July 10, or on any other date, to verify the expired Paxlovid medications,” the Institute indicated in a statement.

In reference to the information released by Grupo Reforma that the Ministry of Health – not the IMSS – wasted thousands of antiviral medications worth 705 million pesos, the IMSS explained that the drug Paxlovid was authorized for emergency use, to be supplied only by public health institutions in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At IMSS, its use was prioritized in the Social Security Respiratory Care Modules (MARSS), the Viral Respiratory Disease Monitoring Health Unit (Usmer) or equivalent, with the aim of providing timely treatment in risk groups. In accordance with the Operational Guideline for the emergency use of Paxlovid in risk groups for Covid-19, issued and published by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Cenaprece),” the Institute said.

In the document signed by the head of Communications at IMSS, Amadeo Díaz Moguel, he said he did not know the source at the Institute who revealed the waste of at least 138 thousand Paxlovid treatments.