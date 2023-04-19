In Debate we are constantly talking about the subject of pensions and specifically about modality 40, which is the reason for many questions from our readers. One of those questions is whether a person can first quote in modality 10 of the IMSS and later go to modality 40.

The simple answer is that it is possible. . Let’s start by saying that the mode 10 of the IMSS counts as compulsory regime . This means that as long as you are adding weeks within this scheme, before Social Security it is considered that you are working with an employer.

This allows you that after contributing for a time in modality 10 (mandatory regime), you can later go to modality 40 of the IMSS ( voluntary regime ) with the advantage that in the second scheme you can already start injecting capital into your pension.

Modality 10 vs Modality 40 of the IMSS

Modality 10 is a scheme through which domestic workers or independent workers can join the Mexican Institute of Social Security on their own, provided they are not affiliated with any other social security institution.

Among the independent workers that can be added to modality 10 of the IMSS are merchants, artisans and, in general, non-salaried workers.

So, for this group of workers, the IMSS allows voluntary incorporation into the Mandatory Regime, which itself is the scheme known as modality 10.

The benefits of modality 10:

Health and Maternity Insurance:

Medical, surgical and pharmaceutical assistance

Hospitalization service for non-professional illnesses

disability payment

In case of maternity, the IMSS will provide obstetric assistance

Aid in kind for 6 months for lactation

Help for funeral expenses if required

Disability and Life Insurance

With this benefit you can have access to benefits if you suffer an accident or non-occupational illness that prevents you from continuing to work.

You can get more than 50% of the salary you received during your last working year.

Retirement Insurance, Unemployment in Old Age and Old Age:

This modality can provide a pension for any worker who has completed the contribution periods and the age required by the Social Security Law:

Unemployment – ​​60 years

Old age- 65 years or older

You must also have 800 weeks listed in 2023, with annual increments of 25 weeks until you reach 1,000.

Childcare Insurance and Social Benefits:

Anyone registered in modality 10 IMSS, may receive health care, education and recreation, including cleaning and feeding the children of the working woman and the widowed or divorced worker who retains custody of the minors.

The benefits of modality 40 of the IMSS:

As we have previously mentioned, the legal name of modality 40 of the IMSS is Voluntary Continuation of the Mandatory Regime.

Unlike IMSS modality 40, this scheme no longer has medical coverage, and it is reactivated only when the person retires and not while contributing.

The benefits of quoting through Modality 40 are the following:

Add more weeks quoted

Sign up with a higher salary

The importance of contributing to the IMSS with a higher salary is especially advantageous for workers who are of the Social Security Law of 1973, since, in their case, the determination of the pension takes into account the average salary of the last five years.

We have previously told you how the contributions of only one year within modality 40 can have a very positive effect on a worker’s pension.

Click to load survey

On the other hand, there are also cases in which it is not convenient to register in modality 40, because the profile of the person is not ideal for injecting capital into their pension, since it would not have favorable effects.

In the event that you are Law 73 and are contributing to the IMSS under that scheme, you should know that you can change to modality 40, but it is advisable to do so at the right time.

Strategy, key to a good pension:

We always recommend that before registering in modality 40 you get very good advice to define a good pension strategy.

We have also talked about modality 40 for law 97, but you must remember that it does not offer you many advantages, since it is a scheme designed for people of the IMSS regime 73.

Remember that the pension calculation by regime 73 is based on the average salary of the last 250 weeks of contributions and depending on the range of weeks.

So, going from modality 10 (mandatory regime) to modality 40 (voluntary regime) is possible and may even be advisable for many people.

Just remember that you need to get good advice, know the costs of 2023 of modality 40 so that you know what you should invest, and based on this, make the best decision for a better pension.