Mexico.- Given the increase in employers who refuse to receive the covid permitas temporary incapacity for workers, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), and the Secretary of Labor and Social Prevention He called to recognize this document as a temporary disability for those who present symptoms related to respiratory disease before the institute.

Through a statement, the IMSS clarified that the covid permit has legal and administrative effects similar to a temporary incapacitywhen processing it by the workers, and with this it is possible to cut the chain of Covid-19 infections in the workplace.

The Institute reported that from January 10 to February 3, 314,789 permits have been granted to workers.

He also reported that those who present symptoms related to this disease can request permission through the IMSS Digital application of the official Social Security website (http://www.imss.gob.mx/covid-19/permiso).

In the statement, he recalled that there are work centers that refuse to receive this Covid permit, for which he reiterated and called on employers to show solidarity with their workers.

“With the COVID Permit, the worker obtains his disability and, where appropriate, the corresponding payment in his bank account, easily, quickly and without the need to make transfers to collect the subsidy, which helps to avoid outings, crowds and comply with with home protection the statement details.

The IMSS also recommended beneficiaries who request this document not to go to work centers or social gatherings so as not to be a potential risk of contagion for other people.

The IMSS clarified that this permit is from s7 days for beneficiaries with symptoms and of five days for asymptomatic people that they have a test positive, In addition, it grants the worker who meets the requirements established in the Social Security Law an economic subsidy equivalent to 60 percent of his salary registered with the IMSS from the fourth day of disability.

How to process the COVID Permit

To request the COVID Permit, the worker must add their CURP, Social Security Number (NSS), Zip Code and click “Start” to answer the questionnaires about symptoms, vaccination and pre-existing conditions.

After that, the system will ask you to enter additional information: contact telephone number and if you have proof of respiratory disease, although this will not be a condition for the granting of the COVID Permit.

To conclude the process, the worker must provide an email and the CLABE interbank account to receive the corresponding payment; When obtaining the COVID-19 Permit, you must notify your employer in order to justify the absence from your workplace.