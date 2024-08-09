Ciudad Juárez— IMSS Bienestar workers began gathering outside the new Regional General Hospital that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accompanied by Claudia Sheinbaum, will supervise this Friday, expressing their request that their federal contract be continued.

There are also retired employees who took up positions and placed some banners outside the building.

The site is guarded by members of the National Guard and municipal police, while a fire brigade unit is also located outside in case of incidents.