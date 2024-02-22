The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the government of Veracruz carried out a historic delivery of 3,328 bases to health workers in the Decentralized Public Body (OPD) IMSS-Wellbeing in the entity.

These bases correspond to the first stage of this initiative, which has the objective of regularize the employment situation of professionals in medical, nursing and paramedical disciplineswho previously worked in precarious or temporary conditions.

In the Tajín Hall of the World Trade Center (WTC) in Veracruz, a symbolic ceremony was held to hand over 10 basification appointments, headed by the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, and Governor Cuitláhuac García Jiménez. In addition to other personalities.

In her speech, Zoé Robledo highlighted that these 3,328 basic workers are the pioneers of several generations who will be part of the OPD IMSS-Bienestarand pointed out the injustice maintained by previous governments, which left health workers in precarious and temporary conditions, sometimes for up to 20 years.

Zoé Robledo highlighted the challenges faced by the federal Executive in terms of health, including the recovery of abandoned hospitals, improvement of infrastructure, growth of First and Second Level units, and guarantee of medicines and healing materials. However, she highlighted that without adequate staffing, these efforts would not be able to meet their goal of saving lives.

Commitment of the Governor of Veracruz

For his part, the governor Cuitláhuac García Jiménez reiterated his commitment to the transformation of the health sector in Veracruz. He detailed interventions in health centers and hospitals, including major maintenance, remodeling, new construction and property rescue.

In closing, the general director of the OPD IMSS-Bienestar, Dr. Alejandro Calderón Alipi, highlighted that this act represents recognition of those who have dedicated their lives to caring for others in critical moments.