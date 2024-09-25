For those who do not have social security from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) or the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), the federal government has IMSS-Bienestar implemented.

And one of the essential elements to have access to the services offered by IMSS-Bienestar is the credential, for which it is essential to know what it is for and what the requirements are.

It was last Tuesday, September 24, 2024, when the general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto, indicated that with the IMSS-Bienestar credential, members will be able to have easier access to consultations, medications, studies and other health services completely free of charge..

“Credentialing is essential for people to know their rights,” explained the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Registration in IMSS-Bienestar

Please note that to register with IMSS-Bienestar and thus obtain the credential, you must have the following on hand: requirements:

*Zip code

*CURP

*Email

*Locality

*Digital photo

For its part, when registering on the digital platform, The following data will be requested::

*Your address, contact cell phone number and personal email

*Demographic data such as education, marital status, among others

*Indicate if you have daughters or sons and how many are under 18 years old

*Upload your digital photo

Here we leave you the link where you can register with IMSS-Bienestar.

Once registration is complete, a user profile will be created on the IMSS-Bienestar platform, where the registration receipt can be downloaded. Depending on the state, the location of the module corresponding to registration and credentialing can be searched..

IMSS-Bienestar credential: what it is for, requirements and how the process works/Photo: IMSS-Bienestar

The benefits offered by IMSS-Bienestar, according to the official website of the Mexican government, are the following:

Care in first level medical units

*Outpatient care

*General medicine consultation

*Nursing processes

*Maternal and child care

*Family planning and counseling

*Prenatal care

*Nutrition monitoring

*Preventive medicine

*Immunizations

*Health promotion and education

*Primary care for emergencies and injuries

*Management of diarrhea cases at home

*Antiparasitic treatment for families

*Management of acute respiratory infections

*Prevention and control of tuberculosis

*Prevention and control of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus and high blood pressure

*Prevention and monitoring of cervical cancer

*Prevention and dental-preventive actions

*Community training for self-care of health

*Basic sanitation at family and community level

*Adolescent Health Care Center (CASA)

*Comprehensive care for adolescents and older adults

*Attention to overweight and obesity

*Health care for migrants and indigenous peoples with an intercultural approach

*Free delivery of medicines associated with health interventions

*Mental health care

Second level medical units and hospitals

*Hospitalization

*Emergencies

*Tocosurgery

*Surgical interventions

*Pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care

*Neonatal Special Care Unit

*Community shelters

*Outpatient consultation

*Family medicine

*Epidemiological surveillance

*Preventive medicine

*Immunizations

*Stomatology

*Nutrition and dietetics

*Psychology

*Social work

*Laboratory

*X-ray

*Diagnosis and treatment of cervical cancer

*Adolescent Health Care Center (CASA)

*Early Childhood Development (ECD)

*Comprehensive Health Care Service (SAIS)

*Detection and control of chronic-degenerative diseases

*Pharmacy

*Clinical file

*Outpatient specialty consultation

*Mental health care.

The States where IMSS-Bienestar is available are as follows:

*Baja California

*Baja California Sur

*Campeche

*Chiapas

*Mexico City

*Colima

*State of Mexico

*Warrior

*Gentleman

*Michoacan

*Morelos

*Nayarit

*Oaxaca

*Puebla

*Quintana Roo

*San Luis Potosi

*Sinaloa

*Sonora

*Tabasco

*Tamaulipas

*Tlaxcala

*Veracruz.