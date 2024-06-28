The summer holidays of 2024 are approaching, and many retirees from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) wonder about the Pension payment dates for the month of July 2024.

In this sense, in the particular case of retirees from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), according to the official payment schedule, The deposit of the pension for the month of July 2024 will take place next Monday, July 1.

For its part, as for retirees of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), as established in the official schedule, The payment for the month of July 2024 will be made this Friday, June 28.

Official IMSS and ISSSTE Pension payment calendars

Now, below we leave you the complete pension payment schedule from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) from 2024:

The following is the official payment calendar for the pension of retirees of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) of this 2024:

Changes in the IMSS and ISSSTE Pension

It should be noted, at this point, that for the payment of the pension for the month of July of this year, as well as subsequent ones, some IMSS and ISSSTE retirees will see a change in the deposit that will be made to them, what is it about?

The thing is, As of the payment of the month of July of the current year, the Pension Fund for Wellbeing will begin to operate, which has the necessary resources to increase the amount of the pension of retirees to whom the increase applies..

It will be necessary to emphasize, in this sense, that the Pension Fund for Wellbeing, according to the official Infonavit website, is “a pool of resources made up of contributions from different institutions that aims to complement the pension of those who for the regime of Law 97 of the IMSS or model 2007 of the ISSSTE, do not reach a pension amount of at least the equivalent of the last salary recorded before retirement.

According to the aforementioned website, the Welfare Pension Fund benefits those workers who reach the age of 65 and request their pension.

*In the case of IMSS: Those who started working on or after 1 July 1997 and who retire after this law comes into force.

*In the case of ISSSTE: all those who are in the individual account regime and retire as of the entry into force of the law.