They are approaching in leaps and bounds Easter holidays this 2024so more than a few retirees will be happy to know that they will have advance payment of pension during this holiday period.

But, who are the retirees who will receive the advance payment of their pension during the Easter holidays of this 2024? Will they be the retirees of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) or those of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE)?

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In this way, if you are an elderly retiree, you receive the pension from the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), note that This payment will be deposited to you in advance at the end of this month of March 2024.

However, it must be made clear, The advance payment that retirees from the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) will receive in their bank accounts is not precisely for the Easter holidays.

And, according to the official pension payment calendar of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), the deposit corresponding to the month of April will be made on March 27.

IMSS and ISSSTE Pension: Who will have ADVANCE PAYMENT for Easter and why?/Photo: Freepik

The above must be emphasized, because the 28th and 29th fall on Holy Thursday and Friday, so payments cannot be made right at the end of the month of March, hence the next closest business day, that is, Wednesday the 27th.

For their part, as for retired people who receive the pension from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), they will receive the payment corresponding to the fourth month of this 2024 on Monday, April 1.

IMSS retirees will have an extra payment of almost 50 thousand pesos

On the other hand, it should be noted that this month of March 2024 some retirees from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will receive almost 50 thousand extra pesos to the amount of their pension.

It is in this way that, according to information disseminated by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), those who will receive the extra payment of 47 thousand Mexican pesos this March 1, 2024 will be for retirees enrolled in the IMSS-Wellness program.

And we must not forget that the IMSS-Wellness program hires elderly people who have experience in the medical area, so that they go to work in rural areas of the Mexican national territory, receiving a salary of 47 thousand pesos.

IMSS and ISSSTE Pension: Who will have ADVANCE PAYMENT for Easter and why?/Photo: Freepik

It should be said that in order for IMSS retirees to receive 47 thousand pesos by being part of IMSS-Wellbeing, they have to apply to the institution, as well as meet the requirements. After that, they will have to pass a training course and by completing this, they will be able to start working in the areas indicated to them.