Juarez City.- Both the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) and the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) have confirmed the date on which they will deposit the payments corresponding to August and good news has arrived for all pensioners in the country.

Senior citizens registered with the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) will receive their pension for the month of August on July 30.

Meanwhile, according to the calendar released by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), the country’s pensioners will receive their next payment on Thursday, August 1.