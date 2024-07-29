Senior citizens who are pensioners of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) and the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) are waiting for their payment month after month. Today we will give them some good news.

When will the August payment be made to IMSS and ISSSTE pensioners? Social security institutions have already provided the information.

Senior citizens enrolled in ISSSTE They will receive their pension corresponding to the month of August on next July 30thwhile those of the IMSS They will have their money in their bank account on Thursday, August 1st.

How to manage your pension well?

Managing an IMSS or ISSSTE senior citizen pension efficiently is crucial to ensuring an adequate quality of life during retirement.

The first thing is set a monthly budget that takes into account all income and expenses. This budget should include essential categories such as housing, food, health, transportation and leisure.

Make sure that the basic expensessuch as food, medicine and utilities, are covered before allocating money to other areas. Planning ahead is the key to maintaining effective financial control.

If possible, it is essential create an emergency fundIt is recommended to save at least three months of essential expenses for unforeseen events. Setting aside a portion of your pension for savings on a regular basis, even in small amounts, can add up significantly over time.

Optimizing expenses is another important strategy. Take advantage of discounts and benefits special offers for seniors on services, medicines and transportation. Review subscriptions and services that you do not use regularly and consider canceling them.

Every little expense counts, and eliminating them can Release resources for other needs. If possible and your health allows, consider part-time or freelance work to supplement your pension. Turning hobbies into small sources of income, such as selling crafts or gardening, can also be a viable option.

The health is a priorityso including a section for medical expenses and medications in your budget is essential. Maintaining additional health insurance can cover needs not contemplated by the IMSS or ISSSTE.