Just as there are millions of older adults who do not have a work pension, there are others who do receive their monthly amount by having worked either in the private or public sector. In the specific case of the pensioners of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), then we will list the list of free services to which they are entitled.

The IMSS pension or the ISSSTEContrary to what people usually think, it is not only about cash, but about different programs and services that can be accessed by retiring in a private company or some state agency.

And it is that, recently, the Mexican authorities identified that, by ignoring all the benefits and benefits to which IMSS pensioners are entitled, it has been a serious problem that harms the economy of people over 60 years of age in Mexico.

Due to the above, it is essential that senior citizens who managed to retire from the Mexican Social Security Institute are well informed about all the benefits to which they are entitled, and not just money .

It should be mentioned that, according to the Article 84 of the Law of the Mexican Social Security Institute Regarding pensions, all the beneficiaries who have been registered with the IMSS 2023 Pension, under the terms of total or partial permanent disability, disability, unemployment at advanced age and old age, widowhood, orphanhood or descentare entitled to the following services:

*Medical care and medication service. The IMSS pensioner will receive medicines free of charge, as long as they are included in the IMSS Basic Table and Catalog of Medications.

*Clinical and diagnostic studies service. The IMSS pensioner will undergo laboratory studies, x-rays, ultrasounds, tomographies and other clinical studies necessary for diagnosis and treatment.

*Therapy and rehabilitation service. In the event that the IMSS pensioner suffers from a chronic illness or disability, they have the right to therapies and physical rehabilitation, as well as prostheses and orthopedics.

* Hospitalization Service. In the event that the IMSS pensioner must be admitted or hospitalized, the Mexican Social Security Institute will cover the expenses, including medical care and medicines.

Finally, it must be borne in mind that all the aforementioned services can be purchased at IMSS clinics, where only the pensioner’s identification must be presented.