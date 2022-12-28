Although the manga of Attack on Titan The anime is over and continues and next year the last part of the fourth season should come out. When he returns, Mikasa Ackerman, one of the most popular characters in the series, will return.

To such an extent that there are many official articles and others not so much based on it. Mikasa is also very present in the expressions of the fans themselves, as are the cases of fan art as well as cosplay.

However, in the case of cosplay it is fair to say that many cosplayers prefer to represent her as she appears in the first three seasons of the anime. Her appearance from the fourth season is not that popular.

The current animated adaptation is being run by MAPPA, not the Wit Studio that started it all. So this study decided to give this courageous combatant another look. That’s why he decided to stick with the manga.

Fountain: Twitter.

That is, to the work of Hajime Isayama. But the new design of Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan did not convince many. Things got to such a degree that MAPPA had to smooth it over and even correct it on Blu-ray and DVD.

So it is not surprising that there are many more cosplays of this character in his original appearance than in his current one. At the end of the day, each fan has their favorite appearance of the beautiful Mikasa.

Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan with a singular cosplay

Mikasa Ackerman cosplay from Attack on Titan What we bring you this time is a contribution from the cosplayer Imskirby (@Imskirby).

In his case, he decided to be inspired by an image of Mikasa where she appears from behind. She is wearing the Survey Corps jacket and also the short hairstyle that she is so well known for.

However, also a skirt. Imskirby decided to wear an evening gown to recreate this look.

Fountain: Twitter.

At least from behind this cosplay is reminiscent of Mikasa based on the animation frame. As for the front, the glasses are superfluous, the same as the necklace and the mobile phone.

It is a curious recreation of this character. Perhaps what was missing was a rifle to best recreate the design. So we could well say that it is an interesting cosplay based on a simple image.

In addition to Attack on Titan we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.