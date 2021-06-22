Retirees walking along the beaches of Benidorm. MORELL / EFE

The long-awaited Imserso trips for retirees and pensioners will resume next October after being suspended last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the call for 816,029 places for 6.1 million stays for the 2021-2022 campaign, according to the Institute for the Elderly and Social Services (Imserso).

The initial number of places will be increased depending on the result of the award to the travel operators, so that the decrease in offers can translate into an increase in the number of places offered. The economic volume per campaign will approach 280 million euros during the next three seasons, so the total amount tendered rises to 734.4 million for those three seasons, of which the Imserso assumes 23.85%.

For beneficiaries, the prices set last year are maintained with the average increase in pensions of 0.9%. The initial number of places will be increased depending on the result of the award to the travel operators, so that the decrease in offers can translate into an increase in the number of places offered.

The relaunched tourism programs for retirees contemplate measures and protocols to avoid contagion by covid in transport, accommodation and activities (cleaning and disinfection, access control and capacity, etc.). This aspect – always linked to what the health authorities determine at each moment and territory – will be aimed at avoiding situations of risk of transmission of the coronavirus. In this regard, the Government indicates that the traceability of contacts in groups of travelers will be guaranteed so that the public health authorities can be informed immediately if any eventuality arises. In addition, the medical staff will keep a watch on all trips.

On the other hand, the reimbursement of reservation costs is guaranteed if the cancellation occurs for health reasons before its start, both for users and for companions.

Refund in case of contagion

In response to the needs and preferences raised by the representative bodies of the elderly, the number of places for nature tourism, provincial capitals and cultural circuits has increased, from 123,950 to 137,475. It is also committed to stays of 10 days or less, the most demanded in previous campaigns.

On the other hand, in response to the demands of hotels and travel agencies, the Ministry of Social Rights has indicated that the minimum amounts for the calculation of the tender have been increased, also improving the sustainability index of the facilities sized for occupancy in high season .

This circumstance affects some 350 hotel establishments, and it is estimated that it maintains some 12,000 direct jobs and 85,000 indirect ones. In this sense, the successful bidders undertake that, as a result of the execution of the program for each season and in the corresponding destination areas, 1,000 net jobs will be hired or maintained for every 7,500 daily hotel stays.

In the same way that is being done with the Social Tourism Program, the Social Thermalism program is already being relaunched and the procedures negotiated with the thermal establishments are being finalized. These contracts will be carried out with the “maximum speed”, as they assure from the Imserso where they have “the conviction that the usual collaboration dynamics will reduce the times for the resumption of the activity as much as possible”.