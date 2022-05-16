After two years without IMSERSO trips, they returned this year, although not all hotels have returned to participate. according to account Informationindustry sources are not sure about participating in the 2022-2023 trips.

The measure comes because of the economic situation. If the Government updates prices and economic conditions, increasing them, they will participate. In the current way, many do not want to continue.

He says the hotel management that the travel program has become “obsolete” and out of market conditions by “not having adjusted to the minimum costs of hotel companies to produce a stay of these characteristics”.

“At this time, an urgent reformulation is urgently needed in view of the escalation in energy prices, food prices and labor costs”, the three key components of hotel service provision.

What does the hotelier receive?

A room at the Imserso is between 32 and 40 euros per night, but they only receive 25 euros per day in this program. “If conditions do not change, the hotelier will be one more sector that leaves a public tender deserted due to lack of adjustment to reality. Now it is more profitable to close than to work with these losses, which can no longer be endured”, explains Toni Mayor .

“If the Imserso is not carried out next season, thousands of jobs will be lost and the cost for the State will be much higher than what it would have to invest for the economic adjustment”, in addition to emphasizing the “stinginess” of the State with the industry.

Each year the state spends about €116 million so that during the low season in the Peninsula and the islands the hoteliers have income. A week that costs 235 euros with full board is no longer profitable for them, especially when vacations and trips have become seasonally adjusted. What the sector is asking for is an adjustment to the current reality, or this fall they will not participate in the program to travel in 2023.