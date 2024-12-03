The Imserso trips are one of the most anticipated dates for pensioners since they can choose to visit different places in Spain for prices much tighter than normal.

It was in the month of July when the Senior Institute The deadline to send the registration form was opened for all those who were participants in the program. Later, in September, Imserso began to send accreditation letters with all the data to the registered people so that they could select a destination.

Already in the month of September, the different trips that could be opted for according to the points earned and preferences. However, not all pensioners were able to access one of these trips or not all those who would have liked to participate registered in a timely manner.

Those who were left out of the program have a new opportunity in winter to sign up for these economic trips for pensioners.









New registration period for Imserso trips

As reported on the Imserso website, “the ordinary deadline for submitting applications has ended, which, for the 2024-2025 season, from Wednesday November 13, 2024 will remain open, approximately until May 2025a new submission deadline to participate in the Tourism Program for seniors managed by this Institute.

In this way, those who wish will be able to sign up again for the Imserso program to opt for those places that have not been awarded during the ordinary term. This does not mean that yes or yes you will get a place, but rather that there is the possibility of entering the pool in case there are vacancies in the remainder of the season.

The imserso registration requirements remain the same as in the ordinary term.

Be a retirement pensioner of the Spanish Social Security system

Be a widow’s pensioner aged fifty-five or over from the Spanish Social Security system

Be a pensioner under other concepts of the Spanish Social Security system or recipient of unemployment benefits or subsidies, aged 60 or older

Be insured or beneficiary of the Spanish Social Security System, aged sixty-five or older

Spaniards residing abroad as long as they meet any of the requirements included in section 1.a). Thus, Spaniards residing in Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Holland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland, will be able to process it in the corresponding Labor, Migration and Social Security Departments.

Spaniards of immigrant origin who have returned to Spain, as long as they are pensioners of the public Social Security systems of the country or countries to which they had emigrated.

In total there are three packages divided between Island Coast, Peninsular Coast and Getaway Tourism. These trips can be made throughout the season with a price range that varies between 435.95 and 124.68 eurosdepending on the destination and the number of days of travel.

Like the ordinary deadline, the Imserso program recommends the submission of new applications electronically through the Imserso Electronic Office.

If you complete the application for manual way It must be sent in a stamped envelope, not by certified mail, to the address: Imserso Tourism Program, post office box 10.140, 28080 Madrid.

For this year, the specifications have up to 886,269 places with a 14% higher budget.