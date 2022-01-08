Wright Motorsports has completed its training for the Daytona 24h with Richard Lietz.

Thanks to the support of Porsche Motorsport, the Austrian works driver will board the 911 GT3-R # 16 together with Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen and Zacharie Robichon, who had already been confirmed as owners for the first round of IMSA 2022.

“Wright Motorsports will be a new team for me, but I have always heard great things about it – says the 38-year-old, who will take the GTD class by storm – Daytona is always a great place to race with Porsches! Start to work”.

The owner, John Wright, adds: “It is great to be able to welcome Richard to the team. After 20 years of racing with Porsches, it is an honor to have a driver of his caliber in the team. We are talking about a great brand we are linked to, which he always chooses the best to be represented. It will be a great addition and after a couple of fourth seats in a row we want to take a leap forward. “