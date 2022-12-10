The Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class will form the lead of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, which kicks off with the series’ main event, the 24 Hours of Daytona in late January. Cadillac and Porsche will also race these cars in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and at the greatest sportscar race of all time, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in its centenary year.

So what is the future of these races in the United States? Let’s start with the sound: how is it?

“My favorite thing is that I can sit here, with my back to the track, and tell which car is coming – says Colton Herta, who will be a BMW official in endurance events – I really like it. It looks like a really cool Class and there are a Lots of talented drivers and interesting manufacturers.”

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 GTP: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley, Louis Deletraz Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Let’s take a look at them one by one: The main feature of the Acura ARX-06 is the wild noise it makes under braking, with an anti-lag system on its 2.4-litre twin-turbo V6 powerplant that sounds like a mid-height helicopter.

Neither of the other two turbocharged cars make this noise, which then continues into corner exit, as if it were a traction control that (presumably) spins the turbochargers. The Acura is the car that most resembles the previous very successful DPi, despite being a new project around the chassis built by Oreca.

#25 BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Jesse Krohn, Augusto Farfus, Connor De Phillippi Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

BMW’s M Hybrid four-litre V8 is also twin-turbocharged, but it’s the styling that catches the eye.

It’s stunning at the front, with its distinctive grille certainly reflecting its road-going products like no other grille marque, but so is it at the rear, with the distinctively mounted triangular-shaped brake lights.

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963, GTP: Mathieu Jaminet, Michael Christensen, Nick Tandy. Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The Porsche 963 has a larger capacity V8 (4.6 liters), but it doesn’t have as “gritty” a sound as that of the BMW. In this case, the distinguishing feature is the aerodynamic whistle at high speed, suggesting that there are some tricks in the underbody.

Its flanks are certainly reminiscent of the mighty 919 that preceded it, as they channel air from the front, through the Multimatic-built chassis and then around the rear wheels.

When observed on the track, the 963 looks very refined, probably because it is the car that has been tested the most.

#02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

But the real star of the quartet, which will especially appeal to fans of the WEC, is the Cadillac V-LMDh.

It’s American for all intents and purposes, just like a can of Coke; its 5.5-liter V8 has no room for turbochargers that limit its style or sound. The noise it produces is pure thunder that shakes the ground.

The exterior is also distinctive, with its angular lines contrasting sharply with the more sleek rivals, again reflecting the design language of the road-going Caddies, but it is worth pointing out that it shares its basic chassis (called the “backbone ” in IMSA parlance) with the BMW, built by Dallara.

Naturally, the big change under the skin for all the protagonists is the addition of the hybrid system, which features a Bosch electric motor and a Williams Advanced Engineering battery connected to the powertrain via the Xtrac gearbox.

Bosch also supplies the integration management system, with the brake-by-wire system as the main feature on the rear wheels. If you ask the riders about the feel of the brake pedal, you get looks and uncertain answers.

This is clearly an area that will be subject to development, not just for performance but also for strategy, as future plans call for the use of different tyres.

#60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Colin Braun, Tom Blomqvist Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

I saw the Meyer Shank Racing-managed Acura, which will defend its title next year, take a big risk at a time when the rear wheels seemed to lock up under braking in turn 1, so much so that they couldn’t make it full throttle and crashed. stop until the point where the road course rejoins the oval!

Looking from the side of the track, the level of performance is more “DPi-Plus” than the LMP1 of yore. Although I’ve seen a Porsche 963 easily overtake an LMP2 coming out of a hairpin, there was nothing like the rocket-powered four-wheel drive start of a Porsche 919 or a slow-moving Toyota TS040.

But the most beautiful thing is the restart from the pit lane in electric mode: the 67 HP engine pushes the car to restart the internal combustion engine. This is a particularly aggressive transition for the Caddy and much smoother for the Porsche, which also pitted in electric mode.

Porsche 963 LMDh Photo by: Porsche

But what’s clear after this test is that the pursuit of reliability is more important than speed right now. The “36 Hours of Florida” is a brutal way to start the season, between Daytona and Sebring…

“Everyone has the same rules, and someone always respects them a little more compared to the competition – says Dane Cameron of Porsche – But for this Daytona I think it will be the least important factor!”

“Several manufacturers have tried over a long distance. Some, including us, have achieved good results, others have not been so lucky. But something can happen every day.”

“I admit we weren’t so lucky here at Daytona. There isn’t a particular component that has given us any problems, these are incredibly complex cars that have yet to be fine-tuned.”

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 GTP: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley, Louis Deletraz Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Acura’s Ricky Taylor adds: “At this point, we’re trying to get to the highest level possible with the car, but there’s a lot we don’t know yet. Since it’s homologated, we now just have to learn through the next four years or how long will it last”.

“The DPi kept getting faster and faster, this comes from learning and changing. You have to find your pace and adapt. The changes never stop.”

Right now, it seems like Teams is still in an early stage of learning. One driver told me the real problem was to fix a glitch that involved a lengthy reboot of the car’s entire hybrid system, rather than the software in question.

Looking inside the crowded garages at Daytona, there seemed to be a lot of standing around waiting for the car to come back to life, rather than intense work from the mechanics.

#963 Penske Porsche 963 Photo by: Charles Bradley

“We’ve been racing for more than 24 hours, so the car is capable of doing that – says Urs Kuratle, Head of LMDh at Porsche – We know that others have already done it too, from what we’ve read in the press. It means there will be no Failures in the race at Daytona? We don’t know. Surely there will also be some hidden problems in the system that we haven’t found yet.”

One thing is certain: Lamborghini and Alpine, who are one year away from the racing debut of their LMDhs, will be watching all of this with interest.

For me, these growing issues add an extra layer of curiosity to entering this brave new world of hybrid sportscar racing in America.

Isn’t a potential breakdown something that keeps us looking, especially after Toyota’s last lap collapse at Le Mans in 2016?

Endurance racing should be a test of car and technology, rather than a sprint race to the max.

Kudos to IMSA for beating IndyCar and NASCAR to the punch, while manufacturers covet the element of electrification sweeping through their street car fleets in America.

IMSA arrived at the checkered flag first; Now let’s see if any of these cars make it across the finish line at Daytona next month…