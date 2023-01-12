Wayne Taylor Racing also unveiled the livery of its Acura with which it will race in the IMSA SportsCar Championship for 2023.

Fresh from the announcement of the collaboration with Andretti Autosport, Wayne Taylor’s team is preparing to debut the new ARX-06 LMDh at the 24h of Daytona to assault the GTP Class.

The #10 car that Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque will drive for …Continue reading

#IMSA #Wayne #Taylor #Racing #introduces #Acura #LMDh #livery