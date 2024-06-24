Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr won the sixth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship of the season, the 6h of Watkins Glen, with the rain being the protagonist for a long time.

Their Porsche beat the Cadillac of Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais by 0.7s after a series of showers and thunderstorms shuffled the order of the standings several times.

Polesitter Louis Deletraz led the 56-car field in his #40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06. Van der Zande took the lead on the opening lap in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R.

Phil Hanson’s #85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 passed Jack Aitken’s #31 Action Express Cadillac and edged Deletraz for second before an initial Full Course Yellow, caused by Dwight Merriman spinning with the ‘Oreca dell’Era Motorsport – who had won both LMP2 races up to that point – got stuck in the grass on the second lap.

At the restart, Hanson overtook van der Zande for the lead, touching his wheels at the Bus Stop and gaining an impressive lead in the home 963.

The second neutralization was caused by George Kurtz (Crowdstrike by APR LMP2), who brutally rear-ended Roberto Lacorte’s Ferrari Cetilar GTD at turn 8, causing it to end up against the fence.

All GTP cars pitted under yellow flag conditions and the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Philipp Eng led the restart, after taking a shorter fuel fill, followed by Aitken. Former leader Hanson passed the baton to Tijmen van der Helm, who rejoined in third but quickly slipped to sixth.

Aitken passed Eng into the lead early in the second hour with a smart move around the outside of Turn 7. But after the second pit lap, Aitken moved into first.

After the second series of pitstops, the lead car #31 required a scheduled stop after Pipo Derani, taking over from Aitken, damaged the nose in an off-track exit at Turn 1. He also punctured the front right tire and the long extra stop put him out of contention and a lap behind.

This promoted the #6 Penske Motorsport 963 Porsche of Nick Tandy, who had just replaced Mathieu Jaminet, to the lead at the start of the third hour, ahead of Bourdais in the #1 Cadillac. Jordan Taylor overtook Bourdais in the fight for second place in the #40 Acura, after taking over polesitter Deletraz.

The third FCY was set in motion when Joao Barbosa crashed out of the Sean Creech Motorsport-run Ligier LMP2 on the exit of Turn 1. Cameron’s #7 963 remained in the lead, while Taylor reclaimed second position from Tandy and Filipe Albuquerque in the #10 Acura, but the Portuguese received a drive-through penalty for unsafe release.

On fresher tyres, Tandy passed Taylor for a 1-2 Porsche mid-race, just before it started to rain. Cameron missed the pit entry and stayed out for a slow lap on slicks, while Tandy and Taylor rejoined to fit wet tyres.

#40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The fourth FCY came shortly after, when Gianmarco Levorato’s Proton-run Ford Mustang spun on the approach to the final corner and Zach Robichon spun his Aston Martin to avoid it.

The second half of the race saw the wet Tandy lead Taylor and Matteo Cairoli in the lone Lamborghini SC63 (which was later hit by overheating problems). Tandy immediately pitted to switch to slick tires and Cameron returned to the lead. Albuquerque moved up to second place, ahead of Nick Yelloly’s #25 BMW, which was rear-ended in practice by Connor De Phillippi and started from the pit lane, and Bourdais.

Heavy rain arrived on lap 101, triggering another FCY that coincided with Sarah Bovy’s Lamborghini Iron Dames crashing into the wall on the exit of a dry Turn 10.

Soon after the restart on a damp track, Albuquerque made a bold move on Cameron – the two collided on the opposite straight – to take the lead late in the fourth hour.

After falling back on strategy, Tandy returned to the lead, colliding with Albuquerque in a frenetic duel for the lead with two hours to go. Tandy took first place thanks to a brutal three-way lapped move on the descent into Turn 6.

Moments later, the rain hit once again, with several cars crashing into barriers on slick tires; four went out at turn 8, including Loris Spinelli’s Lamborghini GTD which hit the wall head-on and Hunter McElrea’s LMP2 KO in turn 1.

There was also chaos in the Porsche Penske pits, when Jaminet (returning in place of Tandy) had to reverse into Nasr (returning in place of Cameron) after both cars had overshot their respective pits.

This resulted in a 1-2 Acura, with Deletraz’s #40 leading Ricky Taylor’s #10. De Phillippi took third position ahead of van der Zande, Jaminet and Nasr. After several laps behind the pace car, the race was interrupted by the red flag with 1h20′ to go.

When the race returned to FCY ​​regime, while everyone switched to slick tyres, Deletraz won the race out of the pits and the #10 slipped from second to sixth position. Nasr gained a lot, moving from sixth to second position, while Van der Zande retained third place ahead of Jaminet and De Phillippi.

Another twist with Taylor, who stopped due to the right rear wheel failing just as the race was about to restart. Teammate Albuquerque pointed to previous contact with Cameron as the cause of the problem.

After a long delay, the match restarted with just 16′ to go. Nasr overtook Deletraz at Turn 1, while van der Zande took second place from him at the Esses, and Jaminet took third from Deletraz at Turn 6.

Van der Zande failed to catch Nasr, who flew away to extend the #7 car’s points lead.

#88 Richard Mille AF Corse ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Luis Perez Companc, Nicklas Nielsen, Lilou Wadoux Ducellier Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

LMP2: AF Corse does an encore after Le Mans

In LMP2, polesitter PJ Hyett drove the AO Racing Oreca ahead of Steven Thomas (TDS Racing) and the #22 United Autosports of Daniel Goldburg. However, Hyett was given a drive-through penalty for a starting infringement, which established a trend of penalties for the frontrunners in the class.

Just before the halfway mark, Tom Dillmann, at the wheel of the #52 Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen flagship car, received a drive-through penalty for a restart infringement, as did Felipe Fraga (#74 Riley), who inherited the head of the race, for an overtaking in FCY regime.

When the race restarted, overall Le Mans winner Niklas Nielsen led in the #88 AF Corse car and survived contact with Fraga at Turn 7, while the #2 United Autosports of Ben Hanley was sent spun by Colin Braun with the Oreca #04 Crowdstrike.

Nielsen thus achieved victory just seven days after his famous success at Le Mans with Ferrari, together with Luis Perez Companc and Lilou Wadoux.

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, #23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo: Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, #3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

GTD PRO: Aston Martin on its last gasp



Daniel Serra started from pole in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 and preceded Alexander Sims in the #3 Corvette Racing Z06 GT3.R.

The #14 Lexus RC F of Jack Hawksworth (Vasser Sullivan), took the lead in the PRO race after the first series of pitstops, passing Sims, who had to stop the #3 to replace the brake discs in the second hour.

The #14 Lexus, which had long been leading, was subjected to a drive-through just before the halfway mark for “failing to maintain pace on the third restart”, and the class lead changed hands several times during stoppages due to bad weather.

After the red flag, Tommy Milner found himself at the head of the GTD PRO field with the #4 Corvette, ahead of Ross Gunn’s Aston Martin Heart of Racing and Marvin Kirchhofer’s McLaren 720S Pfaff, all three remaining on slick tires under the downpour.

Milner survived scary moments as the GTP leaders caught up with him and the GTD group with just minutes to go, but he failed to reach the finish line with fuel, and was forced to pit on the final lap .

This allowed Gunn and Alex Riberas to take class honors, ahead of Pfaff’s McLaren and Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette shared with Sims.

Philip Ellis led the GTD class in the Winward Racing Mercedes, after running on slick tires and coming close to going off track at Turn 6. Ellis fended off an attack from Parker Thompson’s #12 Lexus at the Bus Stop in the final moments to win alongside Russell Ward and Indy Dontje.