Toni Vilander is among the crew that will drive the DragonSpeed ​​Ferrari for the next two IMSA SportsCar Championship races.

The American team had announced the purchase of a 296 GT3 and the move to the GTD class for the 6 Hours of Indianapolis and the Petit Le Mans which will take place in September and October as the final rounds of the Endurance Cup.

Henrik Hedman, the first confirmed driver at the wheel of the Maranello car, will be able to count on the experience of the Finn, who in addition to being an ambassador for the Prancing Horse is also his personal coach, while the third member of the #56 lineup will be Rasmus Lindh.

#81 DragonSpeed ​​USA, Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: DragonSpeed

“To be honest, I don’t know if I ever left, but I’m very excited to be back racing in GT and IMSA with DragonSpeed. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in a race car, I’ve done it occasionally over the last few seasons, but I feel like I’m in good shape to race,” Vilander said.

“I don’t know the Indianapolis track, but since we have the Ferrari Challenge race weekend before, the plan is to do some laps and then be ready for the IMSA race week. I have some information, I’m evaluating it realistically, but every time I put my helmet on I want to do well.”

“I have known Henrik and the team principal, Elton Julian, for a long time. I think the team represents the world of racing at its best: on the track with seriousness, finding the way to work to have the best solutions and the best performance, but also to enjoy life.”

Lindh has previously raced for DragonSpeed ​​in LMP2 at Sebring and Watkins Glen, but is making her GTD debut: “I’m really looking forward to this new and exciting challenge, with a new car and in GT racing! Of course, doing it together with DragonSpeed ​​is fantastic, as I’ve been racing with the team since the beginning of the year. Thank you for this opportunity.”