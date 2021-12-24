PR1 / Mathiasen Motorsports upgrades to two LMP2s for the 2022 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

At the wheel of the Oreca 07-Gibson # 52 we will again see Ben Keating / Mikkel Jensen / Scott Huffaker ready to defend the Endurance Cup won last year, with Nicolas Lapierre hired as fourth driver for the 24h of Daytona.

The crew has yet to be defined for the Sprint Cup races, for which two other competitors are sought.

Then there is the second car, lined up with the # 11 and entrusted to Steven Thomas / Jonathan Bomarito, assisted by the very young Josh Pierson in endurance racing when he will be free from commitments with United Autosports. Finally, Harry Tincknell will join them in Daytona.

“This is the first time that PR1 / Mathiasen has tried to compete with a second car. The # 52 will compete in Daytona with the same group of drivers we had last year and protagonists in LMP2 in 2021,” said the team principal. Ray Mathiasen.

“Mikkel, Scott, Ben and Nico had a tough 24h, but I predict they will be at the top or close to the top in 2022. Also, our # 11 competitors will be tough too. It will be very interesting to see the two cars compete. one against the other, in addition to the others of the thick grid “.

Keating at Daytona will also be busy with JDC-Miller MotorSports in the DPi Class: “I am thrilled to be on this team for 2022. We have had a great pace throughout the season and should improve throughout the year. We all have experience with the team. ‘cars and tracks, so we can do well “.

“There will be a lot of changes in LMP2 for 2022, with more competitors and teams, as well as in the various driver lineups. I think the grid is very competitive and tough. I believe however that the small details will make a difference, the fact that we are at new all together for 2022 gives us an advantage. I’m ready! “

Bomarito faces a new challenge after his Mazda adventure: “This is definitely a homecoming for me, as I have raced for both PR1 and Mathiasen Motorsports in the past. There are so many great people involved in this program and I don’t see the ‘time to go to the track “.

“Steven and Josh are really fast and the people with the su work well, which makes for a great environment. The three of us form a strong lineup for endurance racing. With Harry joining us for Daytona, this will make us even more competitive. and I’m thrilled to be racing with him again. We can aim to win. “

Thomas added: “Bobby Oergel’s team knows how to win in LMP2, while I only started racing 3 years ago. Last year’s poles and podiums made me believe we can achieve even more with PR1.”

“Jonathan brings speed and experience, but I’m curious to see how Josh’s talent will be expressed in endurance. I’m with ex-factory Mazda drivers, we also have Harry Tincknell, lightning fast, for Daytona.”

Pierson at 15 will make a thrilling debut: “I am very excited, but also humble in joining PR1 Motorsports for the season. I am happy to participate in the endurance races with Jonathan and Steven for Daytona”.