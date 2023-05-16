Acura Motorsports has announced that two ARX-06s will be entered by Wayne Taylor Racing-Andretti Autosport for the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

The news had already been in the air for some time after Wayne Taylor’s team had reached a collaboration agreement with that of Michael Andretti to deal with the new LMDh of the American Honda Performance Development brand built on an Oreca chassis.

This will lead to a double commitment for next year, where in the GTP Class of the American series we will see two Acuras from the same team in action among the prototypes, plus the NSX GT3 Evo22 in the GTD Class, while the driver line-ups will be announced later.

#10: Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque Photo by: Perry Nelson / Motorsport Images

“It has always been our intention to move to a two-car program as there are so many benefits and now, when we compare ourselves to all the other teams who have an officially backed pair, it is crucial,” said Wayne Taylor, owner of Wayne Taylor Racing. -Andretti Autosport.

“HPD and Oreca have built an amazing racing car. Looking at the past season, we have proven to be the fastest almost everywhere and I think we now have the car to beat. With all of our corporate partners, we have an really strong”.

David Salters, President and Technical Director of HPD, added: “The strength and depth of Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti Autosport, throughout their organisation, has impressed us from the very beginning of our partnership in 2021 and this has continued with the development of the new Acura ARX-06 GTP hybrid car”.

“This is a very complex car, but everyone at WTR-Andretti was up to the challenge. Our partnership with them has been very rewarding and we look forward to them continuing to work as an Acura factory team with the ‘adding a second car in 2024″.