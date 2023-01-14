Turner Motorsport will make its GTD PRO Class debut for the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season, doubling its commitment to GTD.

Will Turner’s team begins its new adventure from the 24h of Daytona, the first event to be held on January 28-29, in which it takes part with two BMW M4 GT3s.

The #95, recognizable by its gray livery with notes … Continue reading

#IMSA #Turner #doubles #BMWs #GTD #PRO