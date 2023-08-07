The first twist occurred even before the 160 minutes of the race, with the Action Express #31 Cadillac which was in pole position forced to start from the rear after an accident in the morning warmup.

During the launch lap, another GTP had problems with the #25 BMW of Connor De Phillippi’s Team RLL going off the track, with consequent entry of the Safety Car. When the green flag finally came, Campbell in the #7 Porsche-Penske held onto the lead.

Sadly, the field of 46 riders didn’t get far. In an attempt to recover, De Phillippi crashed into the concrete wall and ended up retiring. Philipp Eng’s sister Team RLL BMW then went into the grass at Turn 5 pushed by Mike Rockenfeller’s Porsche-JDC Miller as they battled for position. The #24 later suffered a problem and lost several laps.

Things were much quieter in GT, with Alex Riberas’ #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 leading the GTD PROs and Madison Snow in the #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW leading the GTD.

The #57 Mercedes AMG GT3 of Russell Ward (Winward Racing) spun, but was able to pit without FCY.

The Heart of Racing’s Aston Martin dropped back a couple of places during the first round of stops, with the #79 Mercedes of Daniel Juncadella (WeatherTech Racing) and Jordan Taylor in the #3 Corvette Racing passing them.

Things were mostly quiet in the lower prototype classes: the #52 Mathiasen Motorsports PR1 Oreca took the lead firmly in LMP2 and the #33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier did the same in LMP3.

In GTP, Campbell entered the pits just over 90′ from the end, giving way to Nasr, who returned to the track with an advantage of over ten seconds.

Sims’ difficult day got even worse, with another spin at the wheel of the #31 Cadillac.

Juncadella was the first of the GTD Pro leaders to pit, replacing Jules Gounon, then it was the turn of Antonio Garcia’s Corvette and Ross Gunn’s Aston #23, who continued to battle for the lead. Gunn skidded while trying to stay on the outside of Garcia and the duo made contact shortly after as the Vantage driver attempted to retake the position.

Unfortunately, their battle didn’t last long as race direction penalized the Corvette team with a drive-through penalty for failing to meet the minimum refueling time.

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Championship-leading Riley’s #74 Liger LMP3 went off the track with Josh Burdon at the wheel, albeit without hitting the barriers.

With just 20′ to go, the Meyer Shank Racing #60 Acura driven by Tom Blomqvist reduced the gap to Nasr to five seconds. Subsequently, the Brazilian made up a lot in the traffic allowing the #7 Porsche to take the win.

Acura-MSR was forced to settle for second place, while WTR’s #10 Acura finished third and furthest away.

Oreca-PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports wins LMP2 with Ben Keating and Paul-Loup Chatin, Riley takes victory in LMP3 with Burdon and Gar Robinson.

In GTD Pro, the Heart of Racing’s Aston triumphs with Gunn and Riberas, followed by the BMW #1 of Paul Miller Racing in GTD with Snow and Bryan Sellers.