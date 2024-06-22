Second seasonal commitment for Lamborghini in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, which faces the 6 Hours at Watkins Glen valid as the third stage of the 2024 Endurance Cup.

After completing the 24h of Le Mans with the SC63 #19 – which in France had been added to the #63 of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship – the Iron Lynx team is preparing to face another Stars and Stripes challenge after the first released at Sebring.

With Romain Grosjean involved in IndyCar, the steering wheel of the Ligier-chassis LMDh will be shared by Matteo Cairoli and Andrea Caldarelli, and for this race too the objective remains to obtain a good placing in the GTP Class, collect useful data for development and, above all, get to the checkered flag without running into problems or accidents.

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Matteo Cairoli, Andrea Caldarelli, Romain Grosjean Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“We are happy to return to IMSA and, although it will certainly be a challenge for the team to return to racing after the 24 Hours of Le Mans, we really enjoy competing in the United States and in particular on a spectacular track like Watkins Glen,” admits Emmanuel Esnault, Director of Race Operations for the Romagna team.

“We hope to take advantage of our promising outing at the 12 Hours of Sebring and do everything as best we can to see how we finish.”

“As always, we have an exceptional combination of drivers at our side and we are confident that they will help the team make further and steady progress.”