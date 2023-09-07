Conquest Racing has applied to enter the IMSA SportsCar Championship to race in the GTD Class in the 2024 season with its Ferrari 296 GT3.

With the window open to submit their candidacies for the American series, the team currently engaged in the GT World Challenge America with the brand new Prancing Horse car wasted no time.

The Conquest is doing very well in the SRO Stars and Stripes championship, with Manny Franco and Alessandro Balzan having already climbed to the top step of the podium in their debut season with the new vehicle from Maranello.

“We are delighted to announce that we will be entering the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2024 with a full season entry,” reads the US team’s statement. “Manny Franco will be racing a Ferrari 296 GT3 in the GTD class next year and we couldn’t be more excited.” of this chapter”.

“This further step forward reflects Conquest Racing’s growth and dedication with Ferrari over the years and we look forward to seeing the levels of success we can achieve together in this series.”

As mentioned, therefore, the next step will be to deal with it throughout the IMSA year, with Franco – also protagonist of the Ferrari Challenge North America – as the first confirmed driver, while to know the name of his teammate we will have to wait a little longer, also because a third will also be needed for the Endurance Cup races, most likely coming from the line-up of Ferrari Competizioni GT officials.

#21 Conquest Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Manny Franco, Alessandro Balzan Photo by: Mi-Jack Conquest Racing

“I am extremely proud and excited to tackle this new chapter with Conquest Racing for next season – said Franco – I have learned a lot in recent years with the team, competing in different series and championships, and I can’t wait to find out what we wait while we prepare for this challenge. Driving the Ferrari 296 GT3 at this level of competition is a great opportunity, for which we are ready.”

Indianapolis team owner Eric Bachelart added: “This is a big step for us and reflects our growing commitment to Ferrari and Manny’s continued improvement as a driver. We have been working with him since his racing debut in 2021.” and I’m very proud of the way it’s evolved in such a short period of time.”

“This program also represents the next level of our primary system with Ferrari, as we have progressed from participation in the Ferrari Club Challenge and Ferrari Challenge to even bigger engagements. We couldn’t be happier to join IMSA SportsCar Championship and to participate in the success of the series”.