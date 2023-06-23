Four cars from the Maranello company are expected at the start of the iconic US race: two in the GTD Pro class and the same number in the GTD category, which includes crews made up of professionals and gentlemen drivers.

Overall, there are five official Prancing Horse riders engaged on the 5.47-kilometre track: Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra, Alessio Rovera, Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco.

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Gabriel Casagrande Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

GTD Pro

Risi Competizione is back as a competitor in the main class with Rigon and Serra who will take turns at the wheel of the number 62 Ferrari 296 GT3. Last year the Italian-Brazilian duo had dominated the second half of the event at the “Glen”, but a stop at the pit for refueling with less than five minutes to go had not allowed the two to cross the finish line first.

Rigon and Serra achieved a second place finish, their best result in a season that would end with the title in the same class.

“I’m really happy to be back in IMSA. It’s one of my favorite championships. The Watkins Glen track is one of the best we have. It’s a high speed track, with lots of grip. It’s been a while since the last time we raced together with Risi,” says Serra.

“I think the guys will do a good job in the workshop to get ready. We can’t wait to race. Last year we had a good race and finished second and came close to winning. Let’s see what we can do with the new car this year.” weekend”.

Rigon adds: “Yes, we come from Le Mans. For my part, as far as the 499P is concerned, I am very happy and proud of everything we have done. I have participated in most of the tests with the LMH and I am very happy that # 51 won. For me at Le Mans it was a very good race. We were leading for a long time and I was happy with my pace, so in the end we arrived in the LMGTE-Am class with our Ferrari 488 GTE”.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to come back to the US. It’s always nice to race with Risi and I really enjoy riding in IMSA. I’m really focused to do my best at Watkins Glen. It looks like the weather won’t be as good as last year. but we will all do our best and see what happens. Our team, with Rick (Mayer), our engineer, and all the crew members have a lot of experience in the IMSA championship, so we will be ready for anything.”

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon Photo by: Bob Meyer

AF Corse debuts in GTD Pro with the official driver Molina supported by Simon Mann and Ulysse De Pauw. This year the team raced in both the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, in the ranks of GTD entered teams, finishing 13th in the latter of the Florida events.

Furthermore, the team from Piacenza had participated in the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen in 2022, in the GTD class, finishing in eighth place.

#023 Triarsi Competizione, Ferrari 296 GT3, GTD: Charles Scardina, Onofrio Triarsi, Alessio Rovera Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

gtd extension

Cetilar Racing lines up the crew made up of Antonio Fuoco, Roberto Lacorte and Giorgio Sergagiotto on the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 47 in blue livery and fluorescent green details. The team obtained 14th place at Sebring, in March, proposing the same line-up that had already celebrated victory in the 12 Hours of Sebring in America, and fourth place at Watkins Glen, in the 2022 season.

Among the debuting teams on the Watkins Glen track – in a race of the IMSA championship – also Triarsi Competizione, entered with the Ferrari 296 GT3 #023.

Works driver Alessio Rovera joins Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina with the aim of playing a leading part in the 2023 Endurance Cup. The team led the Ferrari contingent at Daytona, taking 10th place in GTD on its debut in the IMSA.

The team, based in Orlando, Florida, last year took the title in the GT World Challenge America – Am class thanks to the ten victories signed by Triarsi and Scardina.

#21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Simon Mann, Miguel Molina, Francesco Castellacci Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

History

Ferrari took four overall victories in the Watkins Glen classic. Mario Andretti and Jacky Ickx put their signature on a historic triumph with a 312P in 1972. Kevin Doran fielded the winning Ferrari 333SP on three occasions: in 1994 with the drivers Gianpiero Moretti and Eliseo Salazar, in 1996 with Max Papis and Moretti himself , and in 1998 with Moretti, Mauro Baldi and Didier Theys. In addition, Scuderia Ferrari of Washington took the GT class in the Six Hours of the “Glen” in 2003 with a Ferrari 360GT, with a driver line-up that included Bill Auberlen.

The program

The GTD Pro and GTD qualifications are scheduled for 19:20 Italian time on Saturday 24 June. The race will start at 16.40 Italian time on Sunday 25 June.

#47 CETILAR RACING Ferrari 296 GT3: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Cetilar Racing at the 6 Hours of the “Glen” to aim high

It will almost be a return to “normality”, after the extraordinary interlude of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, for Roberto Lacorte and Antonio Fuoco, who this weekend will tackle one of the most fascinating American classics together with Giorgio Sernagiotto.

The crew of the Cetilar Racing team is ready to take to the track for the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen, the third of the four rounds of the Endurance Cup series, included in the IMSA calendar. And for the occasion, all three will return to the wheel of the new Ferrari 296 GT3 number 47 managed by AF Corse, which they led to their debut in the stars and stripes championship at the 24 Hours of Daytona last January.

On the almost five and a half kilometers of the historic track that rises in the state of New York, Lacorte will arrive there galvanized, as we said, by his sixth participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans which ended with a fourth place in his class, despite a couple of unscheduled which involved in the initial stages of the race the Oreca 07-Gibson of the Graff Racing team in the Cetilar Racing livery on which Giedo van der Garde and Patrick Pilet took turns.

#47 CETILAR RACING Ferrari 296 GT3: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The same can be said for Fuoco, who conquered a historic pole position with the Ferrari 499P Hypercar, precisely in the centenary edition of the La Sarthe race, later finishing fifth overall.

For Lacorte, Fuoco and Sernagiotto, the 2023 season in the IMSA series instead began with a bitter retirement at Daytona (where they were joined by Alessandro Balzan for the occasion), due to a contact immediately after the start. The following round of the 12 Hours of Sebring which was held in March ended with the 14th final placement after having remained very close to the top-5 for a long time. A result conditioned in the closing stages by a technical problem that forced them to a long stop in the pits.

Now the intention is to move on, especially on a circuit that last year saw the crew of the Cetilar Racing team conquer a good fourth position, coming very close to reaching the podium.

As always, it will be possible to follow the race live on the imsa.com website. There will also be an appointment on Friday with Endurance Race, the Radio 24 column presented by Carlo Genta as part of the Tutti Convocati programme, which will talk about the American commitment of Cetilar Racing.