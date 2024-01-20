Filming at Daytona will take place around the Porsche 911 GT3 R 992, entered by the fictional Chip Hart Racing team, which in real life is the Wright Motorsports team for Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, Jan Haylen and Frederic Makowiecki.

Their names, however, are absent from the car, which instead features those of Sonny Hayes (who is Pitt's character in the film), C Kelso and Patrick Long, a long-time Porsche driver who has become an ambassador, with the sponsorship of Geico insurance and Peak antifreeze.

The car will be part of Apple Original Films' as-yet-unnamed Formula 1 film story arc from director Joseph Kosinski ( Top Gun: Maverick ), Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment and seven-time franchise Dawn Apollo Films F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Made in collaboration with Formula 1, the film stars Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to F1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional eleventh team on the grid.

Bruckheimer himself will utter the most famous words in motorsport to kick off the 62nd edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona, as Grand Marshal for the season opener of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Bruckheimer, whose resume includes Con Air, Black Hawk Down and Armageddon, as well as the Top Gun, National Treasure, Pirates of the Caribbean and Bad Boys franchises, filmed scenes for his 1990 film Days of Thunder, starring Tom Cruise, in Daytona.

“Jerry Bruckheimer has produced some of the funniest, most action-packed movies and shows of the past few decades,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher.

“Whether it's fast cars, high-flying jets or frenetic foot races, his work reflects the energy we'll see in the 24 Hours of Daytona, making him the perfect Grand Marshal for this year's race.”

Bruckheimer added: “Daytona International Speedway is an iconic track and it will be an honor to kick off the 24 Hour. I've been here for NASCAR's greatest race and now I can't wait to experience one of the most prestigious sportscar races in the world “.