Veteran Mike Rockenfeller and his teammate Tijmen van der Helm drove the 963 to seventh place in the fourth round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, after being forced to miss the opening three races due to supply chain problems that have delayed the construction of the Porsche customer chassis.

Rockenfeller finished the race behind Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura, winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, and BMW in the 102-lap race. The team only received the car shortly before the Laguna race weekend after a shakedown at the Porsche Motorsport test track in Weissach with works driver Matt Campbell.

“To be the first time in a car like this, I think we did well – Rockenfeller told Motorsport.com – The car was difficult to drive, everyone had grip problems, but we showed up with zero experience!”

“We know we lack final pace and, for me, it’s a problem with balancing and understanding braking; I didn’t feel 100% in control. P7 is never what you want, you want to fight for the podium but let’s be honest, we finished the race with no damage to the car and we fought with our rivals.”

“It seems that at the beginning of the stint we struggled with the new tyre, while towards the end I was able to manage the car better, even if it wasn’t easy with the brake balance. There are around 500 adjustments on these cars and you have to learn all the best!”

“But, all in all, I think we had an almost decent race and we can be proud as JDC. We’re only a small team, so it’s not like we go testing, we have to learn this car race by race.”

#5: JDC Miller MotorSports, Porsche 963, GTP: Tijmen van der Helm, Mike Rockenfeller, #60: Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Colin Braun, Tom Blomqvist Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Fellow Van Der Helm, who was making his debut at the top level of capped-wheel racing after driving LMP2s in the European Le Mans Series, did Qualifying and also took to the track for the start of the race before handing over the baton in Rockefeller.

“It went better than expected – says Van Der Helm – There was a lot to learn and there will be more. But I think Mike and I did a good job, together with the team, and I think we should be satisfied with what we’ve done this weekend. I think we can look forward to all the other races.”

“This has been a learning experience, a kind of test race, and I think it went well enough to think about Watkins Glen now. Our goal was just to finish and see where we were, so I think we should be satisfied with 7th place”.

“Now we can spend some time behind the computer and work on the data to improve our pace compared to the other cars.”