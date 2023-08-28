The 160′ of the race got underway with Jack Hawksworth in the lead starting from pole position, driving the Lexus RC F GT3 #14 driven by Vasser Sullivan for GTD PRO.

Madison Snow, who had qualified fourth overall in the #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3, took the lead in the GTD class instead.

Initially the first neutralization was applied due to an accident involving David Brule in the #92 Kelly-Moss with Riley Porsche, which went off the track, slamming into the barriers ending his day.

There was a long delay to repair the tire barrier and when the race finally restarted, Hawksworth continued to lead Garcia in the #3 C8.R Corvette and Daniel Juncadella in the #79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes, the which he risked when he found himself going off track briefly.

The difficult day for the #78 Forte Racing Lamborghini got worse when Misha Goikhberg went off the track with brake problems. Shortly after, the car ended up nose-first into the tire barrier, causing the second blackout of the race.

On the restart, Bryan Sellers in the Paul Miller Racing BMW took control, but the PRO leaders didn’t hang around behind him.

Ben Barnicoat in the #14 Lexus immediately went on the attack passing him and taking Taylor’s #3 Corvette with him.

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Taylor then attempted to lunge Barnicoat for the lead, but failed to win. Meanwhile, Jules Gounon’s #79 Mercedes was forced to pit after a contact with the #9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche.

The crucial moment came when Taylor overtook Barnicoat during the final round of pit stops, taking advantage of the fact that the Lexus stalled briefly before leaving the garage, which proved decisive. Barnicoat finished nearly four seconds behind the Corvette driver.

The #70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S was a classy podium, but a penalty put it out of the running.

It was an important win for Taylor and Garcia as they try to make up points on the Hawksworth/Barnicoat duo.

The #9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche finished third.

#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Looking to the GTD squads, Snow and Sellers earned Paul Miller Racing their fifth win of the year, further cementing their place at the top of the points standings.

Battles were heated across the field, with the #57 Winward Racing Mercedes of Philip Ellis making an impressive pass on the #97 Turner Motorsport BMW driven by Bill Auberlen for third place in class.