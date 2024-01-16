We have officially entered the first week of the two that will lead to the 24h of Daytona and in Cadillac Racing there is great anticipation to be able to see the three V-Series.Rs in action again.

The LMDhs prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing will once again attack the GTP Class in what is the first seasonal event of the IMSA SportsCar Championship scheduled for January 27-28.

The Roar Before The 24 tests will be held this weekend, culminating in Qualifying on Sunday, so it will be a good idea to start working immediately to extract the maximum potential from GM's prototypes, refining the details even among the crews.

The spotlight is obviously on the #31 of AXR, fresh from winning the title and entrusted to the trio of Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken and Tom Blomqvist, while on the #01 of CGR we will see Sébastien Bourdais, Renger Van Der Zande, Scott Dixon and the news Alex Palou.

During the winter, operations at Cadillac Racing did not stop and after the December tests carried out at Daytona there is an incredible desire to get into the cockpit and turn on the stupendous 5.5 liter V8 that characterizes the V-Seres.R warming the hearts of all who can hear him live.

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images #01: Cadillac Racing, Cadillac VSeries.R, GTP: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon

“I hit the reset button the Monday after the last IMSA race in October because you always want to improve and not just with the car,” points out Chris Mitchum, Director of Race Operations for Action Express Racing.

“There has been enormous growth from where we were 12 months ago to today. In years of racing, if you can compare it with the years the dogs have, it's as if we've worked at least three years in just one period of time. throughout the Cadillac schedule. We are as ready to go to Daytona as we have been in every season in the past.”

Mike O'Gara, who holds the same role at Chip Ganassi Racing and is also strategist for the #01 Cadillac, adds: “The is eager to start the 2024 IMSA season and we are ready to aim for success in the 24h of Daytona after the third and fourth place in the debut race in 2023”.

“It's been a few years since Chip Ganassi Racing's last overall win at Daytona, but we're confident we can compete for another win and add eight more. We worked hard in the winter, both on the track and in the shop, to be ready “.

“It's exciting to be back with our veteran IMSA drivers, Renger and Sébastien, great to have Scott back and a pleasant surprise to be able to add Alex to this year's lineup as well. Having the opportunity to work with drivers, engineers and a crew of this caliber is an honor.”