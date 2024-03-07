With just over a month to go before the conclusion of the 2024 edition, the Daytona International Speedway has already set the date for the next 24h race that will open the 2025 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The so-called 'Rolex 24' will take place on the Florida track on the weekend of January 25-26, with activities starting already on Thursday for Free Practice and the accompanying races of the Michelin Pilot Challenge and BMW M Endurance Challenge series.

As has been the tradition for some years now, the collective tests called Roar Before the 24' will be held the previous week, which between 17 and 19 January will give the participants of the American series – plus guests from the rest of the world – the opportunity to begin prepare the respective cars entered in the GTP, LMP2 and GTD Classes and then attack the 63rd edition of the Stars and Stripes race.

Group photo on the grid at Daytona Photo by: Bob Meyer

“After announcing the date of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Daytona 500, we couldn't think of a better opportunity to reveal the 24-hour race,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher.

“The Rolex 24 is one of the largest and most unforgettable events we host at the 'World Center of Racing' and we look forward to welcoming our fans from around the world in January 2025.”