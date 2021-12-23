T3 Motorsport crosses the ocean for a new Stars and Stripes adventure in 2022.

The German team will in fact take part in the 24h of Daytona with its Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 Evo for the first time, enrolling in the GTD Class.

At the moment the drivers who will take to the track in what is the inaugural appointment of the IMSA SportsCar Championship season on January 29-30 are not yet known, but the team has already said that it will be renamed T3 Motorsport North America thanks to the collaboration with Southern Motorsports, which will provide the basis for it.

“T3 Motorsport North America is aiming to extend its GT successes and horizons with a new program in America, following its adventures in Europe,” said team manager Jens Feucht.