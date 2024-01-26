Sparco, a world leader in technical clothing and motorsport equipment, and Ford Performance, the high-performance division of Ford Motor Company, have formalized their relationship in the IMSA Mustang GT3 program.

As an “Official Supplier”, Sparco will provide technical clothing to the drivers and team for Ford Multimatic Motorsports' GTD Pro program. The deal will have an immediate impact on the track, as the team will make its racing debut at this weekend's 24 Hours of Daytona, which opens the IMSA season.

Photo by: Sparco Sparco and Ford join forces in IMSA, expanding the collaboration already underway in the WRC

Sparco has long been a supporter of various Ford Performance programs and the announced partnership is the continuation of a successful collaboration that has spanned decades. Ford Performance-based projects that have benefited from Sparco's signature safety, quality and style include an extensive relationship with the M-Sport-run FIA World Rally Championship program featuring the Puma Rally1 Hybrid and equipping the global line-up of Ford GT drivers.

More recently, Sparco became a supplier to Ford Performance for special track vehicles, such as the Ford GT Mk IV and the more recent Mustang Dark Horse R racing sports car.

Aldino Bellazzini, president and CEO of Sparco: “The announcement of the partnership with Ford Performance is the result of a union between two companies that share a common passion for excellence and the determination to achieve extraordinary performance. Together, Sparco and Ford Performance are committed to pushing the limits with constant research and development, bringing cutting-edge innovation and style to global motor racing.”

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports: “All of us at Ford and Ford Performance are proud of our roots as a family business. Having dedicated partners, like Sparco, who share our determination and passion in both global motorsports and street car programs is what helps carry on this legacy. Ford Performance and Sparco together embrace a commitment to excellence, driving continuous innovation both on and off the track, and we are excited about what the future holds.” .