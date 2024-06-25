Sarah Bovy has been released from Watkins Glen hospital where she was admitted following the accident suffered during the 6h of the IMSA SportsCar Championship on Sunday.

With the crazy weather that often shuffled the cards in this third round of the American Endurance Cup, the representative of the Iron Dames ended up violently into the wall exiting the penultimate corner.

Having lost control of her #85 Lamborghini, going with the right wheels slightly over the curb, on the wet escape route, the Belgian turned, crossing the track and impacting on the right side against the guardrail on the opposite side, with the Huracan which also tilted, risking a rollover.

Immediately helped by the workers, Bovy was taken to the nearby hospital for all the more in-depth checks of the case and the doctors preferred to keep her for one night for observation, before giving her the green light to return home.

“I’m fine, I left the hospital and I’m going to the airport to return to Belgium today,” she said in a video published on her social media yesterday.

“I feel good, although obviously it was a very strong impact and not fun. I was a little shaken, but after sleeping for a few hours, things are fine.”

“Thank you to everyone who took care of me on the track and in the hospital, to my teammates and the team, you are fantastic. I can’t wait to be back with you.”

“Thanks to everyone who sent me messages of support, they entered my heart. I hope to be able to get back in the car as soon as possible to be able to do better.”

For the moment nothing has been said regarding this last point; Bovy should already take part in the 24h of Spa next weekend together with Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey to attack the Bronze Cup Class of the GT World Challenge Europe / Intercontinental GT Challenge on her home track.

Upon his return home, further tests will be carried out to understand if there will be a definitive green light to return to the wheel of the pink team’s Lamborghini.