Alessio Rovera is ready to inaugurate the 2024 season at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the first round of the North American IMSA Sportscar Championship endurance series which will take place on the weekend of January 27-28.

The event, however, will be preceded by the classic prologue with official tests and qualifications already this weekend, with the 28-year-old official Ferrari driver already arriving on the other side of the Atlantic.

Like last year, the driver from Varese will also be at the start of the 62nd edition of the classic Florida marathon with the Ferrari 296 GT3 #023 of the Triarsi Competizione team entered in the GTD class.

As crew mates he once again finds the Americans Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina and welcomes the arrival of Riccardo Agostini, a driver from Padua making his debut at Daytona but who Rovera knows well and with whom he became Italian GT champion in 2019.

As many as 59 crews are expected to start on the 5.7 km of the American tri-oval, of which 23 in the GTD class (the largest).

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images #023: Triarsi Competizione, Ferrari 296 GT3, GTD: Davide Rigon, Onofrio Triarsi, Charles Scardina, Riccardo Agostini

“I can't wait to inaugurate 2024 in Daytona and start again for this new season even though in the end only a little more than a month has passed since the last race,” says Rovera in view of the long trip to Florida.

“Last year we inaugurated the 296 GT3 in Florida, twelve months later we return with a partly renewed lineup eager to do well, as well as with greater experience on the car.”

“With Triarsi Competizione and all the technicians it will be very important to check the entire package during the tests and then in the following weekend in the race, which remains a great classic.”

“I don't put Daytona among my five favorite tracks, but the history that transpires and the challenges that await us have their reasons.”