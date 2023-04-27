JDC-Miller MotorSports has chosen Mike Rockenfeller and Tijmen Van Der Helm to make its all-new Porsche 963 debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

A few days ago the American team was able to collect the German manufacturer’s LMDh at the Weissach headquarters, also carrying out a shakedown on the local track with official driver Matt Campbell giving the first indications on the vehicle.

In the meantime, the announcement has arrived of the two competitors who will board the prototype entered with the #5 in GTP Class in the US series, whose debut is scheduled for May 14th at Laguna Seca for the sprint race.

Porsche 963 LMDh, JDC-Miller MotorSports Photo by: JDC-Miller MotorSports

Rockenfeller needs no introduction, being one of the most experienced drivers in the racing world, seen above all in the world of GT and recently separated from Audi Sport with the intention of taking on new challenges.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this team and the Porsche 963 project! Starting our GTP Class adventure at Laguna Seca for the fourth round of the season will be a challenge,” said the 39-year-old German, who also has a background in Porsche, Corvette and on DPi prototypes, as well as involved in the NASCAR Camaro project for Le Mans.

“I’m sure the team is learning very well and will be able to compete with their GTP rivals very quickly. I’m very happy to see my name on a Porsche again.”

Van Der Helm instead began working with JDC-Miller this year by climbing the LMP3 at Daytona and Sebring, and represents a great bet for the future by focusing on the experiences gained in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and in the European Le Mans Series in the LMP2 class. also taking part in the 24h of Le Mans.

“I’m really happy to be part of the JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 LMDh project. It doesn’t matter to me that we start the season a little later. I think that as a team we can maximize every opportunity that comes our way,” says the 19-year-old Dutchman.

“Going to the Laguna race with a brand new car will be difficult, but I have no doubt that we will be competitive as a team. I am looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity!”.

While waiting to know the name of the third driver that the team based in Minnesota will bring into action for the IMSA Endurance Cup races, the livery of the 963 was shown, which incorporates the typical yellow, combined with a black band on the lower part of side and on the muzzle, while a beautiful white stripe stands out in the center of the car, with black fin and rear wing.

“We are very proud to announce the new driver line-up for our 2023 GTP season with the Porsche 963 – commented John Church, head of JDC-Miller MotorSports – It represents a balance between youth and experience, and boasts a huge amount of successes on the track. This pairing, combined with the Porsche 963, will allow us to compete for victories in the IMSA.”