In the DPi Class, Filipe Albuquerque’s gamble not only earned Wayne Taylor Racing success, but also a great opportunity to take the championship home.

The Portuguese took the lead with the help of a lapped car 24 ‘from the end of the 2h40’ race, keeping him up to the finish line and, together with his teammate Ricky Taylor, consolidating his leadership in the championship.

At first the Acuras appeared to be in trouble, as the rain had also arrived, but the situation turned around again when Albuquerque used the traffic to pass Oliver Jarvis, who was leading the race and the DPi rankings up to that point.

The Acura ARX-05 # 10 slipped inside the # 60 of Meyer Shank Racing that Jarvis was driving with Tom Blomqvist using the presence of a GT3 on his road.

With six and a half minutes to go, Jarvis slammed into the exit of Turn 10, scattering debris everywhere and causing a Full Course Yellow with the entry of the Safety Car. The Englishman remained on track, even with the car damaged, to finish the race, but slipping fourth and losing the championship lead to # 10, which will have a 19-point lead at the Petit Le Mans on October 1st. .

Taylor had been in a difficult situation during his first stint, when it started raining while on slick tires. He managed to get the car back to the pits on lap 30, but his advantage had vanished, dropping to eighth place in the overall standings.

Albuquerque began to recover by overtaking one car after another and reaching fourth place on lap 36 and second on lap 47.

After Jarvis’ crash, it all came to a close under SC to the finish, with Earl Bamber (Chip Ganassi Racing) finishing second in the # 02 Cadillac DPi-VR that he shares with Alex Lynn, while the sister car # 01 driven by Sébastien Bourdais and Renger Van Der Zande, came third.

JDC-Miller Motorsports’ Cadillac # 5 (Vautier / Westbrook) is in Top5, which in some situations had also been in the lead with a nice advantage, later canceled by a neutralization, followed by # 31 of Action Express Racing (Pla / Derani), delayed by an obligatory pit stop to remove a cardboard sign stuck in the front from an excursion on the grass.

Ryan Dalziel triumphs for Era Motorsport in the LMP2 Class with the decisive overtaking placed at 11 ‘from the end and celebrating together with his colleague Dwight Merriman.

The Oreca 07-Gibson # 18 duo thus obtained their second consecutive LMP2 victory on the Wisconsin circuit, the thirteenth in the IMSA top flight career for Dalziel and the third for Merriman.

Dalziel chased the leader Louis Delétraz (# 8 Tower Motorsport) after the restart from a neutralization with 36 ‘remaining, despite both being in fuel economy mode. The Scotsman found the chance to overtake the Swiss in ‘Canada’ and when two laps later everything was frozen by Jarvis’ bang, success came automatically.

With all the cars starting the race on dry tires and the rain soon making an appearance, conditions quickly became dangerous.

Merriman held out in the opening stint, moving up three places to second, before making a pit stop and handing the car to Dalziel after 40 ‘.

Delétraz had dominated the central part of the race, leading for 37 laps until Dalziel made the final pass for the win. With the second place, the # 8 of the Rossocrociato and John Farano maintained the leadership in the championship, even if it was reduced to 33 points by the pair of the # 18.

The podium is completed by High Class Racing (# 20 Andersen / Scherer), with behind the two Orecas of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports (# 11 Thomas / Nunez and # 52 Kelly / Pierson), while sixth is the DragonSpeed ​​USA (# 81 Montoya / Hedman).

It all seemed quiet for Felipe Fraga and Gar Robinson in the LMP3 Class, but both had to withstand changing weather conditions to win in Riley Motorsports’ Ligier JS P320 # 74.

Fraga’s stint in the rain earned him the lead, kept up to the finish line with some thrills given the closing in of the AWA Duqueine # 13 driven by Orey Fidani and Matthew Bell.

CORE Autosport is also on the podium with the Ligier # 54 of Jon Bennett and Colin Braun, which has the best of the # 30 of Balogh / Grist (JR III Racing) and the # 58 of MLT Motorsports (Dickerson / Sarchet).

Weather conditions varied throughout the race, but the GTD PRO class was characterized by one constant: domination by the # 14 Lexus RC F GT3 driven by Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat.

The British driver duo led 51 of the 62 laps completed, taking their first joint win of the 2022 season with a 0 ” 760 lead over championship leaders Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet.

Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3-R # 9 is second, while Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor finished third in the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R # 3.

Hawksworth, poleman of Qualifying, drove for the initial stint of the race, passing the baton to Barnicoat after 40 ‘when the first of four neutralizations was triggered.

Switching to rain tires, Barnicoat briefly lost the lead to Jaminet, but the downpour was brief and required a return to slicks at the next yellow flag pit stop.

Barnicoat took the lead immediately after the next restart, 1h8 ‘from the end of the race. Jaminet managed to keep within 1 “of Lexus, but he never managed to undermine it.

The Aston Martin Vantage # 23 of Heart of Racing (Riberas / Gunn) remains off the podium, while the BMW M4 # 25 of Team RLL in the hands of De Phillippi / Edwards finishes very far away due to problems.

In the GTD Class, Russell Ward and Philip Ellis played cunning to take victory in Winward Racing’s # 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Ward ran the first 40 minutes before handing the car over to Ellis, but the team chose to keep him on slick tires at a time when the track was wet and most of the competitors were on Michelin rain tires.

The German completed a treacherous stint without making a pit stop, also aided by a neutralization, took the lead in 46th of 60 laps completed and was comfortably in the lead when the Acura # 60 crash ended the race behind. to the SC.

Robert Megennis and Jeff Westphal finished second in the # 39 Lamborghini Huracán of CarBahn with Peregrine Racing, while Frankie Montecalvo and Aaron Telitz capped a great day for Lexus by taking the last step of the podium with the # 12.

Championship leader Steven McAleer finished in eighth place in the # 32 Mercedes of Team Korthoff Motorsports shared with Mike Skeen, right behind his direct rivals Ryan Hardwick and Jan Heylen armed with the # 16 Porsche of Wright Motorsports.

In the Top5 we also find the BMW # 1 of Paul Miller Racing (Sellers / Snow) and the Lamborghini # 42 of NTE / SSR (Conwright / Holzer), followed by the Aston Martin # 27 of Heart of Racing (De Angelis / Martin).