Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra’s sporting adventure in America continues as they have led the Ferrari 296 GT3 to its debut in the Endurance Cup of the IMSA SportsCar Championship this season.

After conquering the Drivers’ title in the GTD Pro class in 2022, with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, the official drivers of the Maranello marque have already archived the first three rounds of the 2023 vintage, the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen with the new car derived from the series brought to the race by the Risi Competizione team.

Looking ahead for the Italian-Brazilian couple is the Petit Le Mans, which is held at Road Atlanta on the weekend of 14 October.

#62: Risi Competizione, Ferrari 296 GT3, GTD PRO: Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Growing results

“At its debut at Daytona, the 296 GT3 was excessively penalized in terms of Balance of Performance, while at Sebring with the new parameters we began to enjoy driving our car more, although we continued to suffer in terms of speed. The turning point came at Watkins Glen when we sensed that our potential was increasing,” says 37-year-old Rigon.

The podium at the Glen

A race, the historic 6 Hours of the Glen which is run on the 5.47 km long track, finished in second place for the couple who share car number 62 of the Risi Competizione team.

“There is some regret about finishing second, with the race being yellow-flagged towards the end when we were in contention for the win. In any case, the result was positive, the car gave its best especially on the corners that are tackled at medium-high speed, while we still suffer a bit in terms of absolute speed on the straights”, analyzes the 39-year-old Brazilian.

#62: Risi Competizione, Ferrari 296 GT3, GTD PRO: Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra, #14: Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, GTD PRO: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, #3: Corvette Racing, Corvette C8.R GTD , GTD PROS: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, podiums Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The objectives

While waiting for the fourth and final round of the Endurance Cup, Rigon and Serra analyze the favorable points for the Ferrari 296 GT3.

“The characteristics of the Road Atlanta track are similar to those of the Glen so we have good potential. It will be important to stay out of traffic and avoid any mistakes,” says the driver from Veneto.

“The goal of the Petit Le Mans will be to win the last endurance race of the season which takes place on one of the tracks that I love the most” adds Serra.

Colleagues and friends

Rigon and Serra enriched their personal bulletin board by winning the IMSA title in the 2022 season, a success that allowed them to strengthen a relationship based on mutual trust.

“Who is Daniel? A reliable person. I’m always certain that he will go very fast, as or faster than me, and that he will deliver the car to me in excellent condition when it’s my turn” Rigon recounts.

“Davide is the teammate of dreams – smiles Serra – A professional who makes very few mistakes with whom it is a pleasure to share the cockpit”.

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Gabriel Casagrande Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

American racing

Tracks that blend history and tradition and an audience of enthusiasts who interpret motorsport with a unique philosophy: racing across the Atlantic exerts an extraordinary fascination among enthusiasts.

“I have fully discovered all this for a couple of seasons, since I have participated in all IMSA endurance races, while in the past I was only entered in the 24 Hours of Daytona – comments Rigon – I love US racing because between drivers and mechanics, even from different teams, there is a particular atmosphere, as if we were all one big family”.

Serra adds: “IMSA is one of my favorite championships because the race is ‘open’ until the end, and even if you have problems or make small mistakes you have the opportunity to try and get back in the running for a good placement. The final laps are always exciting and unpredictable.”